The Multi V i’s AI engine powers a variety of smart features, such as Auto Tuning and Remote Upgrade, which help to improve convenience and the overall user experience. The Auto Tuning system automatically tunes the compressor and motor during initial installation or when they need replacing, allowing for faster and easier setup and servicing. Meanwhile, with the Remote Upgrade system, LG’s VRF solution can be automatically updated to the latest software version without an on-site service visit. Furthermore, the Multi V i offers AI Smart Diagnosis, which provides automated system analysis and easy-to-read status reports to help reduce service times and boost reliability.

Through LG’s exceptional AI engine, the Multi V i is providing enhanced energy-savings, more pleasant indoor environments, and remarkable convenience. The future of HVAC has arrived in the Multi V i and LG is committed to delivering cutting-edge HVAC solutions through advancements in AI and other industry-leading technologies.