LG Electronics hosted the first-ever meeting of the Global Heat Pump Consortium in Seoul, South Korea, from September 23-26. This event marked a significant milestone in LG’s efforts to advance heat pump technologies capable of handling even the harshest climates. By partnering with top universities worldwide, LG aimed to drive innovation in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems while supporting the global push for electrification and decarbonization.