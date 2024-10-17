Through collaborations with universities known for their world-class HVAC research programs, LG enhanced its R&D capabilities. By tapping into the academic expertise from institutions in Seoul, Busan, Alaska, Oslo, and Harbin, the company made strides in developing the next generation of heat pumps. These partnerships also strengthened LG’s competitive edge in the global heating and cooling solutions market.

As demand for energy-efficient, low-carbon heat pumps continued to grow worldwide, LG was well-positioned to meet this need. The company’s commitment to delivering region-specific solutions for the North American, European, and Asian markets aligned with the global trend towards sustainability.