AHR Expo 2020, the world’s largest HVACR conference and convention, opened on February 3-5 in Orlando, Florida. The exposition attracts thousands of exhibitors and professionals from around the world and provides a platform to exchange ideas that promote the latest innovations in the industry. LG Electronics also took the opportunity to showcase their extensive line up of commercial, light and residential HVAC solutions for 2020 at AHR. Furthermore, LG was the proud recipient of the exclusive 2020 AHR Innovation Award for one of its offerings as we will discuss below.