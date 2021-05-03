Excess moisture in the evaporator core can also cause mildew and bad smells. When possible, run your car air conditioner for about an hour and then activate the defrost system to remove moisture from the system. If an air conditioner goes unused for a long period of time, smells can come from the vents once it is turned back on. This is caused by mold that forms due to moisture in the system. It might seem counterintuitive to run your heater during the hot summer, but this can help remove moisture and prevent mold from forming. Simply run your heater for 2-3 minutes or turn your air conditioner off and run the fan at full power 2-3 minutes before you arrive at your destination. This simple method can be effective in preventing bad smells coming from your air conditioner. Using the recirculation setting on your car air conditioner when possible can help it run stronger and more efficiently. It also prevents dust and polluted air from entering the system. The recirculation setting is particularly helpful in dry and dusty conditions. However, it is helpful to let fresh air in to remove stagnant air and moisture. If you continue to experience a smell coming from the system, it may be necessary to have a professional inspect the system and clean the evaporator.