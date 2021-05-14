We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When a product is designed, performance can often be sacrificed for aesthetic or comfort sacrificed for convenience. But LG has encompassed all of these elements into one dynamic unit. The LG Round Cassette is proving its superb performance particularly in spaces with high or exposed ceilings. This superb cassette offers unique benefits especially to cafes, restaurants, high-end department stores and hotels with trendy interiors.