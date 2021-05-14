The LG Round Cassette outclasses competing products in not only design but also in performance. Conventional round cassette type indoor units implement 3 separate air outlets that disperse air in 3 directions and create blind spots. However, the new LG Round Cassette minimizes the junctions in the circular vent for a thoroughly distributed airflow without blind spots. Users can also implement the Crystal Vanes for 6-step precision control to distribute cool or warm air to wherever it is needed. This configuration is twice as precise as the 3-stage airflow control offered by other round cassettes. LG conducted extensive air chamber tests to ensure that the perfectly circular and precise airflow control allows for 30% faster cooling over other circular cassettes on the market. Even with this exceptional performance, the operating noise emission level of the LG Round Cassette is only 39dB(A), which is lower than that of a typical library at 40dB(A). These features make the LG Round Cassette suitable for any environment but that not all this unit provides for customers.