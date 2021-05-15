We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For a building owner or administrator, selecting the best equipment for their facility is not an easy task. Many factors go into making sure each piece of equipment is the most energy-efficient, cost-efficient, effective and convenient choice for the overall facility and its occupants. As an HVAC system can be the most expensive and energy-consuming facet of any facility, choosing the right HVAC solution is all the more important. When it comes to commercial or industrial HVAC systems, we can look at the options available in 2 major categories: chiller systems and VRF systems. Let’s compare and break down chiller and VRF systems to learn more.