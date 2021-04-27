As a global leader in HVAC solutions and technology, LG will implement a philosophy with the tagline ‘Ahead of the Expected’, focusing on integration, expertise and commitment. Integration with solutions such as ThinQ, offer connectivity, streamlined operation and real-time data. The LG expertise network, offering resources that include the LG Partner Portal, allows customers with convenient access to experts who excel in their fields. LG’s commitment to customers with programs such as the Preventive Maintenance program that show that LG are committed to being a trusted partner at all stages of each project. LG is staying ‘Ahead of the Expected’ and provide the guidance and support to ensure its customers succeed. In this series, we’ll explore what products and services LG has prepared to stay ahead.