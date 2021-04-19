1. The filtration performance of LG Electronics’ air filter AHFT035H0 was verified by FINAS (Finnish Accreditation Service) according to the procedures defined in ISO 16890:2016

2. The heat exchanger of LG ERV passed a JIS Z 2911 test which certifies its resistance to Penicillium sp., Cladosporium sp. and Alternaria sp.

3. Bacteria and ultrafine dust removal performance of the Air Purification Kit for the cassette type indoor unit has been verified by TÜV Rheinland. According to the test conducted at KTL Permanent test on April 2020, the Air Purification Kit has removed 99.9% of Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228) in 60 minutes and 99.4% of phi X174 (ATCC 13706-B1) in 30 minutes under the operation mode. According to the test conducted on March 2020, the Air Purification Kit has removed 99.9% of ultrafine dusts with size of 50nm and 100nm under the operation mode.