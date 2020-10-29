We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG brand has become synonymous with providing cutting-edge products that enrich the lives of their users. But LG goes beyond offering innovative products to deliver business solutions that ensure the success of customers and partners. This is true across a wide array of industries and HVAC is no exception. In the hospitality sector, hotel administrators have the complex responsibility of managing the comfort of guests, securing the energy efficiency of their facility and maintaining optimal operation of systems within the hotel. LG is ensuring that customers in hospitality are achieving their goals through HVAC solutions that are optimized for comfortable, efficient and reliable hotel applications.