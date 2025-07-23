In 2025, the U.S. HVAC industry is transforming due to new environmental regulations. R-410A, a widely used refrigerant, is now banned in new residential and light commercial systems as of January 1, 2025. 1) Federal regulations are driving a gradual phase-down of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants over the coming years. R-454B has become the leading choice for its lower environmental impact and effective cooling. Meanwhile, alternative refrigerants such as R-32 are also gaining traction.

This blog explores the rise of R-454B and the key insights HVAC professionals need, alongside the increasing relevance of R-32 in the transition to low-GWP refrigerants.

