With over 430 homes nestled in Barcelona's metropolitan area, the Marina Living project sets a new benchmark for sustainable and cozy living, thanks to LG's cutting-edge air conditioning and hot water production systems powered by VRF – Hydro Kit technology.
This remarkable project comprises a variety of 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments along the picturesque coastline. The Hydro Kit hot water solution from LG has been meticulously chosen to ensure minimal energy consumption without compromising on comfort.