Pioneering Gas-Free Living in the Netherlands with 150 New Therma V Homes

HVACCase study30/08/2023

LG Air Solution has provided 150 new homes in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, with hot tap water and heating by means of a gas-free solution. Each apartment and townhouse is connected to its own air-source heat pump in the Therma V, which uses the heat in the outside air to heat and cool homes. These heat pump systems work effectively even in extremely cold temperatures.

Therma V installed on top of the apartment

With Smart Technology Comes Sustainability

The Court of Sustainability in Amersfoort - a project of 150 new homes - is located on the corner of the Laan van Duurzaamheid and the Rondweg-Noord. It is a special neighborhood that is intended for a mix of target groups and where a lot of attention is paid to greenery and sustainability. For example, the Court of Sustainability is to become a completely natural gas-free and green residential area, consisting of 110 apartments and 40 single-family homes.

Therma V installed on top of the apartment

In this special residential project, you will no longer encounter gas connections because why use fossil energy sources, when heat and hot water can also be controlled with smart technology? The houses are therefore not connected to the gas network. The heating is controlled using an air-source heat pump and the stovetops in the kitchens function based on electricity (induction).

All-in-one Solution

In search of a gas-free solution, LG's air-source heat pump solution Therma V was chosen. Joost Bron of De Vreeden Installatietechniek, the installer of this site, commented, ‘Therma V is an all-in-one solution that includes both hot tap water and heating in one product. By extracting energy from the air, this energy can be used to heat the home; The heating is done by means of underfloor heating.’

The LG Multi V Outdoor Unit

‘The cooperation with LG has gone very well. They advised us on this product and helped us with the noise calculations. The residents are very satisfied with the result and we as a company are proud of this collaboration,’ he added.

Quick and Easy Installation

Roel Drenthe, Sales Manager of Climate Technology at Centercon, is also positive about LG's smart solution saying, "The biggest advantage of the LG air-source heat pump installations is that they can be installed quickly and easily. For example, the inner part is fully pre-assembled. As soon as the outer part is put down, the unit can run."

The LG Multi V Indoor Unit

Dennis van de Grift, co-owner of De Grift Klimaattechniek commented, "Another advantage of the Therma V air-to-water heat pump is that it is a very compact device and the operation is so simple that a customer can operate it well himself. We are proud that we have been able to achieve this together."

