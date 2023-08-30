We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Air Solution has provided 150 new homes in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, with hot tap water and heating by means of a gas-free solution. Each apartment and townhouse is connected to its own air-source heat pump in the Therma V, which uses the heat in the outside air to heat and cool homes. These heat pump systems work effectively even in extremely cold temperatures.