StorHub was the first to introduce the self-storage concept to Singapore in 2003 and is now the largest operator in Singapore. StorHub is fully committed to providing quality and flexible storage solution to cater to the needs and requirements of a wide range of customers, for both personal and commercial needs. As such, StorHub recognized the importance of having an efficient and functional HVAC system to ensure that customers were able to store their items in a safe, comfortable, and climate-controlled environment. On top of that, the company needed a system that was functional and allowed for ease of use, along with timely maintenance and comprehensive vendor support. With these considerations in mind, StorHub approached LG to recommend a suitable HVAC solution for their Toa Payoh building. Read on to find out how LG Multi V 5 stood out as the ideal choice to address StorHub’s needs.