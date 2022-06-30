At the top of a control tower, the perimeter is lined with windows at 360 degrees, which allows a lot of direct sunlight into the tower and causes temperatures to rise inside. Also, since there is a high difference in temperature in each space throughout the day, precise heating and cooling are essential. Within the same space, sunlight can be shining in from one side while not in the other, making it necessary to have powerful heating and cooling available in the same space simultaneously.