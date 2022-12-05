We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When designing a restaurant, each proprietor has unique requirements and limitations in their store that can present challenges. This also goes for designing an HVAC system for the restaurant. Bếp Kitchen is a Vietnamese restaurant located outside of Raleigh, North Carolina. LG was approached to help design a flexible HVAC system for Bếp Kitchen that could handle space limitations, varying customer traffic times, climate control requirements in different spaces, and ventilation while providing a comfortable environment for customers and staff. LG worked with the engineer and product distributor of the Bếp Kitchen project and provided the Multi V™ 5 with Split Compact DOAS solution to meet the needs of this modern family restaurant.