The flexible operation of the Multi V 5 system translates to a more comfortable and convenient environment. Simultaneous heating and cooling from a single outdoor unit mean the dining room can receive warm air when the weather outside is cold, and the hot kitchen can receive cool air at the same time. The Split Compact DOAS system also delivers fresh and filtered air from outside while filtering particulates from inside the establishment*. Not only are customers and staff kept comfortable during the day, but they also receive cleaner air indoors. The comprehensive thermostat control system allows staff to focus on the quality of the food and service for customers to ensure the business’s successful operation. Once the system has been configured, installers or technicians can essentially ‘set it and forget it’ for more convenient system operation.



*The fine dust reduction performance of the air filter was tested by KCL. The test was conducted according to a test method in compliance with ISO 16890-1 : 2016 with test condition of 23±5℃, 45±10% RH (Model number 3330), and the result was 95% reduction of fine dust of 30 nm. The results may vary depending on the environment.