At the heart of the bustling city of Scheveningen, Netherlands, stands the Kurhaus Hotel, a symbol of comfort, tradition, and history. The site was established as a bathhouse in 1818 and construction of the grand hotel was completed in 1885. This palatial seaside hotel had an outdated water-cooled VRF system that needed to be replaced.

When Amrath Hotels acquired Kurhaus Hotel in 2015, it made a substantial investment to restore the historic property. During the restoration process, project managers recognized the need to replace the legacy HVAC system with a new water-cooled VRF system. Hotel administrators also required an advanced HVAC system that could meet the needs of a luxury hotel, operate efficiently to provide comfort, and be installed seamlessly without disturbing the historic infrastructure and interior of Kurhaus Hotel.

LG provided its water-cooled Multi V Water 4 solution to meet these requirements while offering support throughout the project. As a result, Kurhaus Hotel is now able to maintain comfortable environments across over 250 guest rooms, conference rooms, restaurants, lobbies, and other diverse spaces.