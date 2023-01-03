We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
At the heart of the bustling city of Scheveningen, Netherlands, stands the Kurhaus Hotel, a symbol of comfort, tradition, and history. The site was established as a bathhouse in 1818 and construction of the grand hotel was completed in 1885. This palatial seaside hotel had an outdated water-cooled VRF system that needed to be replaced.
When Amrath Hotels acquired Kurhaus Hotel in 2015, it made a substantial investment to restore the historic property. During the restoration process, project managers recognized the need to replace the legacy HVAC system with a new water-cooled VRF system. Hotel administrators also required an advanced HVAC system that could meet the needs of a luxury hotel, operate efficiently to provide comfort, and be installed seamlessly without disturbing the historic infrastructure and interior of Kurhaus Hotel.
LG provided its water-cooled Multi V Water 4 solution to meet these requirements while offering support throughout the project. As a result, Kurhaus Hotel is now able to maintain comfortable environments across over 250 guest rooms, conference rooms, restaurants, lobbies, and other diverse spaces.