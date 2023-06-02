LG proposed its AHU systems with AC Smart 5 controllers to ensure the comfort of guests throughout the entire space. The powerful AHUs deliver comfortable temperatures during each of the seasons with energy-efficient operation. On top of this, the smart controller system offers monitoring of the entire HVAC system, including Wi-Fi connectivity for detailed operation scheduling and visual floor plan navigation.

From the installation to the implementation of this project, LG provided a total air solution with expert engineering and technical support assistance both on and off-site to meet the customer’s requirements. LG not only provides ideal HVAC solutions for customers but also works with the customer as a partner from beginning to end.