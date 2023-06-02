We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Siam Amazing Park, better known as Siam Park City or Suan Siam, is a water park and amusement park located in Bangkok, Thailand. Founded in 1980, the park contains many attractions such as a wave pool, five inversions, and 7-story water slides. Included on the Siam Amazing Park property is also an exhibition hall open to the public for rental and organizing activities such as concerts, exhibitions, and more. The exhibition hall building consists of 2 main areas: the reception area and the exhibition hall. For these spaces, the park needed an HVAC system that could provide modern designs along with the ability to deliver cooling in large areas with high ceilings. LG hit the mark for Siam Amazing Park with its MULTI V 5 Pro system that includes powerful AHUs, sophisticated indoor units, and comprehensive control systems.