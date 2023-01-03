The Galala University project was an extensive endeavor that presented many design challenges. Located 700 meters above sea level, the sprawling campus offers inspiration to students. However, its remote location also means that water and electricity supplies are limited.

In order to resolve this issue, LG proposed its Multi V 5 VRF solution instead of a chiller system. While chiller systems can reduce energy consumption for facilities with large spaces, they require large volumes of water to operate.

LG solutions were able to reduce energy consumption for the university and reduce heating and cooling costs for Galala University, according to the Director of General Management of Engineering Affairs in Egypt.

Additionally, the campus's proximity to the ocean means that equipment installed on campus is susceptible to seawater corrosion and other elements. The LG Multi V heat exchanger is implemented with corrosion-resistant Black Fin technology that improves product durability and can increase product lifespan. The Black Fin coating was specifically designed to protect against the effects of harsh or typically humid and corrosive environments.

It was also important to limit sound emissions at the university and the hospital. The Multi V 5 units were able to resolve this issue with low-rated sound levels that provide quieter and more peaceful environments for students and patients.