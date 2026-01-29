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For over a decade, Suntec Singapore’s “The Big Picture” has served as a key visual platform for exhibitions, conferences, and large-scale events. The newly upgraded "The Big Picture Wall" now delivers a more immersive and versatile experience, supporting a wide range of content formats ranging from live events and product showcases to experiential storytelling through advanced large-scale display technology.