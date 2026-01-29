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Suntec Singapore Redefine Visual Storytelling at Scale with LG displays

Commercial DisplayCase study29/01/2026

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The Big Picture Wall at Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, featuring LG's large-format LED display solution.

The Renewed Big Picture Wall: Designed for Immersive Experiences

For over a decade, Suntec Singapore’s “The Big Picture” has served as a key visual platform for exhibitions, conferences, and large-scale events. The newly upgraded "The Big Picture Wall" now delivers a more immersive and versatile experience, supporting a wide range of content formats ranging from live events and product showcases to experiential storytelling through advanced large-scale display technology.

A freestanding LG LED display cube at Suntec Singapore displaying a vivid underwater coral reef scene with tropical fish, with the Suntec Singapore 30th anniversary branding on screen.

An End-to-End Solution Approach

“The Big Picture Wall” project was developed as a complete end-to-end solution, encompassing consultation, system design, installation, integration, and ongoing maintenance to support reliable operation beyond the deployment of LED displays. Developed in close collaboration with Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, the solution was designed to deliver reliable long-term performance, seamless content management, and flexible scalability while supporting a wide range of event needs.

Another freestanding LG LED display cube at Suntec Singapore

Redefining Venue Experiences Through Integrated Display Solutions

"The Big Picture Wall" demonstrates how integrated display solutions can transform venue experiences by enhancing audience engagement and creating new value for both venue operators and event organizers. The installation further strengthens Singapore’s position as a leading global destination for exhibitions, conferences, and live events, while reinforcing Suntec Singapore’s role as a visually impactful and immersive event space.

Representatives from Suntec Singapore presenting a Plaque of Appreciation to LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. in recognition of their partnership on The Big Picture Wall project.

Summary: Reimagining Large-Scale Storytelling with The Big Picture Wall

Suntec Singapore’s iconic “The Big Picture” was transformed into “The Big Picture Wall,” a next-generation digital storytelling platform designed to deliver more immersive audience engagement and enhanced visual experiences. Supporting diverse content formats from live events to experiential brand storytelling, the installation combines large-scale display technology with end-to-end operational support including system design, integration, content management, and long-term maintenance. By enhancing visual communication and event flexibility, "The Big Picture Wall" reinforces Singapore’s position as a global hub for exhibitions, conferences, and live experiences.

#LED Signage# Digital Signage# Commercial Display# Large-Format Display# MICE# Convention Centre# Suntec Singapore# LG Electronics# B2B# Singapore
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