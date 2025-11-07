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Historically, departments at CIT operated within separate campus areas. At the Woden Campus, hospitality, cybersecurity, creative industries, hairdressing, beauty therapy, music, photography, and AV production spaces are intentionally intertwined, encouraging daily interaction among students and staff. To support that mix without overwhelming teachers, the partners standardized on a consistent LG display set-up that scales from a 43-inch screen in an open booth all the way up to 90- and 95-inch interactive panels in the largest rooms.