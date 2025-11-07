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Canberra Institute of Technology Enhances 66 Smart Classrooms with Cisco-Certified Display Solutions

Commercial DisplayCase study07/11/2025

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Video thumbnail showing interior of Canberra Institute of Technology Woden Campus in Australia featured in LG Commercial Display education case study

Standardized LG display solutions support cross-discipline collaboration

Historically, departments at CIT operated within separate campus areas. At the Woden Campus, hospitality, cybersecurity, creative industries, hairdressing, beauty therapy, music, photography, and AV production spaces are intentionally intertwined, encouraging daily interaction among students and staff. To support that mix without overwhelming teachers, the partners standardized on a consistent LG display set-up that scales from a 43-inch screen in an open booth all the way up to 90- and 95-inch interactive panels in the largest rooms.

Interior view of CIT Woden Campus connected classrooms with LG displays and collaborative learning spaces

4K UHD Front-of-Room Signage – the standard primary display in every classroom

Most rooms at Woden follow the same dual-display layout at the front of the room. A 4K UHD signage display serves as the primary teaching wall, supporting the delivery of lecture materials, video content, and remote collaboration with clear and lifelike image quality. This standardized approach gives every instructor a familiar teaching environment, regardless of which classroom they use.

LG CreateBoard enables interactive collaboration across every classroom 

Mounted next to the primary display, an LG CreateBoard interactive touch whiteboard turns the front of the room into a shared workspace. Teachers and students can write, annotate content, cast wirelessly, and capture lesson notes using the same interface throughout the campus, reinforcing a consistent user experience across all faculties.

Large-format video walls create an immersive canvas for productions and events 

In the AV production theater and other specialized environments, an ultra-slim-bezel LG video wall delivers a near-seamless large-format visual canvas with minimal gaps between panels. 

Front-of-room dual-display layout at CIT Woden Campus, with 4K signage next to interactive display

Large-format and high-brightness displays support collaborative and shared spaces 

Larger collaborative studios are anchored by a 98-inch large-format LG display that creates a central visual hub for group learning and presentations. In bright, indoor-outdoor areas, a high-brightness 75-inch display keeps wayfinding and campus content easy to read even under strong ambient light. An additional back-of-room display also keeps remote participants visible to the teacher, making hybrid teaching more natural and engaging.

LG Commercial Display screens deployed across CIT Woden Campus, supporting remote monitoring and a self-managing AV ecosystem

Summary: Enhancing the Student Experience in Woden Campus through LG Commercial Display Solutions

Ultimately, the new Woden Campus was designed around the student experience. Walk through the building and you see students from very different disciplines smiling, collaborating, and feeling at home in spaces designed to feel intuitive and connected, demonstrating what CIT, Cisco, Audio Systems Logic, Sam Dockrill and LG Commercial Display can achieve when they work toward a shared vision for smart, scalable learning environments.

#Education#Commercial Display#Interactive Display#Smart Classroom#Cisco Certified#Video Wall
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