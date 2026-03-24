LG Electronics Presents Complete HVAC Solution Lineup Tailored for European Market at MCE 2026

News Summary



LG Electronics is exhibiting a comprehensive lineup of residential and commercial HVAC solutions for the European market at MCE 2026.

LG’s expanded range of R290-based hot water and air-to-water heat pump solutions, including the 2026 iF Design Award-winning Therma V™ indoor units, are optimized for European housing environments.

LG AI-powered residential air conditioners deliver personalized comfort, and convenient energy management via LG ThinQ.

Multi V™ i VRF system integrates with a variety of European-made AHU solutions, giving customers more flexibility.

LG’s ACP i controller makes system management more intuitive, while its inverter scroll chillers provide scalable performance for commercial operations.

SEOUL, Mar. 24, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) portfolio at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2026 in Milan, Italy, from March 24–27. LG’s latest residential and commercial solutions, including its 2026 iF Design Award-winning air-to-water heat pump indoor units, are designed to address Europe’s accelerating electrification trends and diverse installation environments.

Reinforced Range of Hot Water Solutions Tailored for European Homes

LG has reinforced its residential heating portfolio with an expanded offering of hot water solutions optimized for European homes. This extended lineup features the all-in-one R290 refrigerant-based Therma V™ Monobloc S, which can be combined with a buffer tank, domestic hot water tank and a controller to form a single, high-efficiency solution1 for space heating and hot water supply.

Also on display at MCE are LG’s new indoor units for air-to-water heat pump systems. The Control, Hydro and Combi Units share a refined, premium design that pairs well with most décors and incorporate a 6.8-inch color touchscreen interface for intuitive operation. The Combi Unit supports space heating, cooling and hot water supply while the Hydro Unit helps make installation easier with its front-access design and bracket-type mounting system. The Control Unit has built-in heater control logic that reduces the need for separate accessory components.

Each unit offers a compact form factor for placement flexibility and comes Wi-Fi and LG ThinQ-enabled, supporting remote monitoring, simplified commissioning and convenient system management.

LG’s residential water heater lineup for Europe comprises a variety of heat pump and electric models to suit various installation conditions and hot water needs. The heat pump water heater leverages R290 – a refrigerant with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP)2 – to lessen environmental impact, while LG’s electric models bring robust performance as well as enhanced durability and hygiene.

In addition, MCE attendees can explore LG’s portfolio of wall-mounted, console and cabinet-type indoor units. Equipped with fan coil units (FCUs) tailored to local conditions, these versatile solutions support efficient integration in Europe’s varied installation environments. For smart home connectivity, LG is introducing an electric energy bus (EEBUS)-compliant gateway that facilitates intelligent energy control and broader smart grid compatibility.

Residential Air Conditioning: AI-driven Comfort and Convenience

LG’s residential air conditioner lineup – including the DUALCOOL™ AI, ARTCOOL™ AI3 and ARTCOOL™ Gallery – delivers personalized comfort through AI-driven smart control.

These sophisticated models employ the company’s AI Air™ technology, which analyzes usage patterns and indoor conditions to make precise adjustments to airflow direction, speed and temperature. Ease of maintenance is upgraded with simple-access filter systems and effective internal cleaning functions. LG ThinQ connectivity allows users to remotely control their LG air conditioner, manage its energy consumption and monitor air quality in the home.

Advanced HVAC Solutions for Commercial Operations

For the commercial segment, LG offers a full suite of integrated solutions prioritizing efficiency, safety and scalability. The redesigned Multi V™ i VRF system provides intelligent and efficient operation with low-GWP R32 refrigerant. It also features robust refrigerant safety measures, including sensors that trigger automated protection responses if a refrigerant leak is detected, supporting operational continuity and onsite safety.

In partnership with Hoval, a leading European air handling unit (AHU) specialist, LG is set to demonstrate the Multi V i’s expanded connectivity. The combination of LG’s VRF and Hoval’s AHUs creates a high-performance solution suitable for diverse commercial spaces.

Designed to help streamline system management, the LG ACP i controller has an intuitive, AI-optimized interface that facilitates efficient site control and provides accurate energy-use analysis.

LG’s Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chillers offer modular expansion,4 making them suitable for larger-scale applications. Multiple modules can be combined for higher output while also ensuring efficient coordination and stable system-wide performance.

“LG is committed to providing total HVAC systems tailored to European installation environments, climatic conditions and energy standards,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Through continuous innovation, we are shaping HVAC excellence in Europe – and around the world – with solutions that are efficient, intelligent and future-ready.”

LG welcomes MCE 2026 attendees to experience its latest residential and commercial HVAC innovations at stand #5U29 and #5Z22 in Fiera Milano.

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1 Energy efficiency rating is A+++/A++ at 35/55 degrees Celsius.

2 R290 refrigerant has a GWP of 0.02 while R32 refrigerant has a GWP of 675, based on regulation EU-2024/573(IPCC 6th).

3 LG ARTCOOL AI shows Matte and Glossy finish lineup.

4 LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chillers have a modular design with a 105 kilowatt module. Product units can consist of 105/210/315 kilowatt-capacity, expandable up to 1890 kilowatts (6 units).