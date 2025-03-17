SEOUL, March 17, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions tailored for the European market at the International Trade Fair for Sanitation, Heating and Air (ISH) 2025, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, from March 17-21. LG’s showcase features high-efficiency solutions optimized for both commercial and residential spaces, including the large-capacity Monobloc G Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP). The comprehensive exhibit underscores the company’s commitment to electrification and decarbonization, as well as its focus on providing first-class performance, flexibility and ease-of-installation.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Advanced Heating with the New Therma V R290

Located at the entrance of LG’s exhibition booth, the Hero zone introduces visitors to the new Therma V™ R290 Monobloc. This impressive residential solution boasts excellent energy efficiency and a premium European design. Winner of a 2024 International Design Excellence Award and rated “Good” by the German consumer organization Stiftung Warentest, the new Therma V utilizes R290 refrigerant, which has a low Global Warming Potential of 3. Designed to reduce energy usage and environmental impact, LG’s solution harnesses heat from the air to reduce carbon emissions and achieve an A+++ energy rating.1

Made to withstand Europe’s tough winter conditions, the new Therma V AWHP leverages LG’s proprietary scroll compressor to deliver exceptional energy efficiency and a strong, reliable performance. The positioning of the compressor at a lower-than-usual height within the unit itself contributes to the Therma V’s ability to function at 100 percent capacity, even at temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius. It also leads to improved energy savings and operational stability. With a noise level of just 50 A-weighted decibels in Low Noise Mode, the Therma V produces minimal vibrations, helping to create a relaxing and peaceful environment both inside and outside the home.2

In the multi-residential and large-scale housing zone, LG is presenting the Monobloc G large capacity AWHP and the Cascade Control Unit. The energy-efficient Cascade system offers flexible scalability, allowing the addition of up to eight units to cope with increased heating demand. The Cascade provides multiple benefits for multi-family dwellings, including low-noise operation, a space-saving design and continuous operation via backup systems.

Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions for Modern Homes and Multi-Residential Buildings

LG’s ISH exhibition includes a variety of residential heating solutions that have been purpose-built for European kitchens, laundry rooms and living areas. The company’s latest Heat Pump Water Heaters (HPWH) with R290 refrigerant utilize both electricity and ambient air to heat water, achieving higher efficiency compared to traditional electric or gas water heaters. These HPWHs are Smart Grid ready, meaning they can optimize energy consumption by adjusting their operation based on electricity demand signals. To cater to diverse installation environments, LG offers its water heaters in both floor-standing and wall-mounted models. Additionally, the company offers three different indoor units to suit a variety of home settings, each designed for easy installation and maximum space efficiency.

Advanced Commercial HVAC Solutions for Effective Energy Management

Additionally, LG is introducing a range of cutting-edge commercial heating solutions at ISH. A standout among these is the LG Inverter Scroll Chiller – an energy-efficient system for heating (and cooling) commercial facilities. Equipped with twin inverter scroll compressors and plate-type heat exchangers, the LG Inverter Scroll Chiller offers a wide operating frequency range and excellent heat transfer efficiency. When integrated with LG’s Building Energy Control (BECON) CPM system, the chiller provides seamless control of all connected fan coil units and air conditioning systems. BECON CPM monitors and adjusts various control elements to maintain peak efficiency and allows users to track system status in real time. It even sends users helpful alerts if an issue arises, so that appropriate action can be taken to quickly remedy the situation. Set to launch in Europe, BECON CPM also employs LG’s advanced AI-based technology to prevent energy waste and to simplify control for system managers.

One of the many highlights of LG’s booth is the R32 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)-based integrated solution package. The LG Multi V™ i, an all-electric VRF solution, intelligently manages performance according to environmental changes and helps prevent unnecessary energy consumption. When connected to the Hydro Kit, the Multi V i supports floor heating and hot water supply while its compatibility with Air Handling Unit applications from various companies enables it to serve large warehouses and other specialized business-to-business environments. Along with exceptional scalability, the company’s all-electric system offers efficient management with convenient Smart Control features. Powered by LG’s advanced AI Engine, these features analyze the operational data of the Multi V i to improve indoor comfort and create significant energy savings.

Also at ISH 2025, LG is introducing the LG All Stars program: a rewards program for HVAC installers that offers exclusive benefits, educational opportunities, continuous support and the chance to be a part of a growing professional network. In addition, the BECON Cloud maintenance service ensures fast and accurate issue diagnosis and allows the remote monitoring of connected heating systems from any location.

“The groundbreaking LG residential and commercial HVAC solutions on show at ISH 2025 demonstrate our commitment to delivering energy-efficient, high-performance heating systems for the European market,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “As a key player in the global shift towards electrification, and a trusted provider of advanced HVAC solutions, LG will continue to pursue innovation that maximizes customer value while minimizing environmental impact.”

Visitors to ISH 2025 can experience the latest LG HVAC solutions at the company’s exhibition booth (E69, 12.1 Hall, Messe Frankfurt).

1 Seasonal space heating efficiency rating of A+++ at 35 degrees Celsius LWT and A+++ at 55 degrees Celsius LWT, in accordance with EN 14825 in the European Commission Regulation (EU).

2 The sound power level of 50 decibels A at 9 kilowatts in Low Noise Mode was measured in accordance with EN 12102-1 and ISO 9614 under an outdoor air temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. This mode reduces noise by limiting the compressor frequency and fan speed, which may affect performance.