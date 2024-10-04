About Cookies on This Site

Switching to Electric: Home Electrification for the Future (Global)

HVACWhite paper04/10/2024

Home Electrification Global White Paper

As the world shifts towards sustainability, home electrification is key in reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency.

LG Electronics is leading this movement by developing advanced solutions like electric HVAC systems, energy-efficient kitchen and laundry appliances, and solar panel integration. These technologies improve energy use, lower costs, and enhance safety while contributing to a greener future.

Switching to electric global campaign promoting home electrification, featuring solar-powered house and electric vehicle charger.
#Home Electrification#Home#Homeowner#Consultant#Building Owner#EnergyEffiency
