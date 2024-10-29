About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerant Transition: A Future-Ready Guide

HVACWhite paper29/10/2024

Discover the Refrigerant Trend and Approach for Regulation Compliance

The HVAC industry is rapidly transforming with a focus on low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants to curb CO2 emissions. Our new white paper dives into the latest refrigerant regulations in the U.S. and Europe, providing essential insights into refrigerant evaluation, safety measures, and compliance strategies.

Unlock the knowledge you need to navigate this critical shift. Download our white paper today to learn how to adapt your HVAC systems for a sustainable future!

Included in this White Paper:

1. Introduction to Refrigerant Transition
2. Global Regulations and Emerging Refrigerants
3. Evaluation Criteria for Refrigerants
4. Spatial Regulations for Refrigerants Charge Limit
5. Refrigerant Safety Systems and Regulation Compliance Strategies
6. LG’s Design Support Tools

Low-GWP refrigerants for sustainable HVAC systems. Eco-friendly cooling for energy-efficient climate control and compliance.
#Refrigerant#Commercial#Installer#Commercial End User#Energy Effiency#Future of HVAC
