About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Integrated Cooling Strategies for Data Centers

HVACWhite paper30/01/2026

Share this content.

As artificial intelligence accelerates the growth of high-density computing, data centers are facing rapidly rising rack densities and thermal loads. However, conventional cooling approaches are insufficient for these requirements, driving a shift in how thermal management is addressed in AI-driven environments.


In this context, integrated cooling strategies are needed to enhance reliability and energy efficiency. LG HVAC’s latest white paper presents integrated cooling systems that go beyond traditional approaches to addressing data center thermal loads, positioning integrated cooling as a strategic advantage for future AI-driven environments. It examines how LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, air-side systems, liquid and direct-to-chip cooling, and centralized management platforms work together to deliver stable and efficient cooling.

Included in this White Paper:

• The role of cooling in data centers

• Core components of data center cooling strategies

• Chillers: The core thermal infrastructure

• Air-side systems: Advanced airflow control and distribution

• Liquid and direct-to-chip cooling: Enabling high-density, scalable performance

• Integrated management: Intelligent, centralized infrastructure control

Integrated Cooling Strategies for Data Centers

 

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER

#lg# hvac# white paper# chiller# ai data center# liquid cooling# data center cooling# energy consumption of data centers# power consumption of data center# data center liquid cooling# data center management# thermal management# chilling systems# management of data center
Back to list

Recent White Paper

Collective Housing Heating

Collective Housing Heating

Advanced HVAC Control in Education

Advanced HVAC Control in Education

More about LG HVAC

Linkedin

Linkedin

Instagram

Instagram

Facebook

Facebook

* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

red image

red image

Get Your Expert Consultation

Connect with our specialists for tailored solutions — every question matters to us.

Get Your Expert Consultation Contact us
white bg color image on colorful image

white bg color image on colorful image

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter

Subscribe to LG HVAC Blog Newsletter Subscribe