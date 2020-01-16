Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

On December 12 of last year, the head of Audi Design, Marc Lichte, announced "Audi's future interiors will be all screens, no buttons, and use augmented reality."

In fact, Audi's mass-produced models introduced in Korea and overseas featured three displays: a digital cluster, a touch infotainment display, and a smaller display. These cars allow the driver the control the audio, climate control, and navigation using the touchscreen.