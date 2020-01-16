About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog16/01/2020

Share this content.

Have you ever heard of the term "mobility"?

 

"Mobility" refers to automobiles in a narrow sense. But in a wider sense, it refers to every service related to mobility. The meaning of the term will vary depending on the context in which it's used, but it is closely related to future automobiles in the sense that it improves efficiency and convenience in combination with IT. So, what are some of the mobility technologies that future automobiles need?

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

First, there are autonomous driving and connectivity. Offering convenience and effectively delivering real-time information from external sources are important. That's why properly utilizing the windshield is one of the key factors in future automobiles.

LG Electronics Automotive Parts Solution, HUD (Head Up Display)

As well as developing innovative appliances, LG Electronics is also working on automotive parts solutions for future automobiles. One of them is HUD.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

HUD provides a convenient driving experience by providing an instrument panel and navigation information on the windshield. When you are driving a car with HUD, you don't have to look down at the instrument panel, turn your body to control the navigation, or reach your arm to check the traffic information. The driver has access to a wide range of information without ever taking his eyes off the road. HUD makes things more convenient for drivers and lowers the risk of accidents.

Innovating HUD: AR HUD (AR Head Up Display)

AR HUD overlays arrows, icons, and certain images directly over actual view of the road. Speed and basic navigation directions are displayed up close, while augmented reality information is displayed further away.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

If you are tailgating the car in front of you and another car cuts in quickly or a person or object enters your path, this information will be displayed in augmented reality graphics. On intersections or busy roads, AR HUD helps the driver assess the traffic conditions more intuitively. AR HUD is especially useful when the obstacle in front of you isn't clearly visible.

LG Electronics AR HUD in Global Premium Automobiles

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

On December 12 of last year, the head of Audi Design, Marc Lichte, announced "Audi's future interiors will be all screens, no buttons, and use augmented reality." 

 

In fact, Audi's mass-produced models introduced in Korea and overseas featured three displays: a digital cluster, a touch infotainment display, and a smaller display. These cars allow the driver the control the audio, climate control, and navigation using the touchscreen.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

Audi also announced its plans to merge the three displays into a single larger display and implement AR HUD with an augmented reality feature. LG Electronics began production of the AR HUD featured in Audi models in November 2019. The model was released in Europe in the first half of 2020 and will be featured in EVs from global automakers.

 

LG Electronics' mobility technology will be available in global premium automobiles. The fact that LG Electronics AR HUD is featured in mass-produced vehicles for the first time in the world is a significant achievement.

An Unprecedented In-Car Experience: Large Integrated Display

Alongside the entire mobility industry, LG Electronics is preparing to go beyond AR HUD and develop a technology that integrates all information on a single large display. This Large Integrated Display will combine all the vehicle's infotainment such as HUD, AVN (Audio Video Navigation), and the instrument cluster on a single screen.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

In addition to traffic guides, the Large Integrated Display will support a wide range of features including video calls, TV, neighborhood information, and shopping. Cars will no longer be just means of transportation; they will present a new lifestyle to the driver and passengers. Reduced weight, improved spatial efficiency and integration with other devices will create a more pleasant driving environment.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

LG Electronics is going beyond home appliances and leading the development of mobility technologies to create a better life for everyone. Were you surprised to hear that LG Electronics technologies are used in automobiles? Many of the features in the cars you drive were developed by LG Electronics. We encourage you to keep your eyes open for more innovative technologies that will be introduced with future automobiles.

Back to list