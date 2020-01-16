Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

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Have you ever heard of the term "mobility"?
"Mobility" refers to automobiles in a narrow sense. But in a wider sense, it refers to every service related to mobility. The meaning of the term will vary depending on the context in which it's used, but it is closely related to future automobiles in the sense that it improves efficiency and convenience in combination with IT. So, what are some of the mobility technologies that future automobiles need?