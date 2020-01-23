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Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog23/01/2020

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Do you agree that a car is not something you own, but something you share?

 

The global society is already shifting toward the era of car sharing. With the rise of the sharing economy, car sharing services have grown rapidly in Korea. Car sharing services have begun to offer a wider range of choices to consumers, including different rental and return options and more vehicle types.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

OLED display inside a Connected Car presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020

So, what's next? At LG Electronics, we focused on the interior of the vehicle to create a whole new driving experience that goes beyond just the efficiency of car sharing. LG Electronics' mobility technologies will create a more unbound and pleasant lifestyle! Meet the differentiated AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) for the car sharing of the future.

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

Autonomous car model presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020 - Connected Car

The upcoming era of car sharing will be completely different, utilizing fully autonomous driving. Every processes from passenger pickup, driving, and parking will be handled autonomously by the car, offering an unprecedented level of convenience.

 

The concept of cars will change as well. As the passengers will no longer be required to keep their hands on the steering wheel, cars will no longer be mere means of transportation; they will transform into a new cultural and living space. As the in-vehicle experience becomes more important than the physical specifications of the car, IT technologies are becoming an indispensable part of the auto industry.

Core Specifications of the Era of Car Sharing - Differentiated AVN

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

There's no longer a need to pay attention to the remaining time to your destination or the traffic conditions. Where will people's time and attention go? Companies are turning their eyes to AVN — Audio, Video and Navigation — which is one of the most basic features we've been using for years.

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

OLED display installed inside a Connected Car presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020

Numerous companies, including LG Electronics, are developing differentiated AVNs by combining IT technologies. A typical example is the onboard infotainment systems that integrate information for safe driving, such as traffic conditions and directions, with entertainment.

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

OLED display installed inside a Connected Car presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020

This system goes beyond driving-oriented AVN, which only provides traffic information, gas station locations, and neighborhood information, allowing the passenger to watch movies, work, or have meetings. You will be able to find information about clothes that are on display at a shop outside the window. Numerous companies, including LG Electronics, are constantly researching which functions we need, which services to implement, and which special forms to implement to deliver a richer in-vehicle experience.

 

The specifications of car sharing in the future will be determined by the diverse experiences it can provide.

High-end AVN by LG Electronics - AV Navigation

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

The LG Electronics Vehicle Components Solution Division develops electronic component solutions for finished vehicles. And of course, this includes AVNs that will grow with the autonomous car sharing industry.

 

LG Electronics AVN is already equipped on GM's Chevrolet Bolt EV. By allowing the EV driver to intuitively view complex but crucial information such as remaining battery, charging time, and remaining driving range, LG Electronics is transforming the driving experience. The home screen layout can also be personalized like a smartphone.

Part 1. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Windshield

AV Navigation by LG Electronics

LG Electronics AVNs are also on many models by global premium brands, offering a completely new in-vehicle experience. You might have already experienced LG Electronics AVN without even knowing it. In addition, LG Electronics is also developing advanced AI AVN for the new era of automobiles.

Infotainment for Every Passenger - RSE

It's not a car of the future if it only improves convenience for the driver. In the car-sharing market, convenience for rear passengers is becoming increasingly important. AVN display for the rear seat — RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment) — is already commercialized and can be experienced in various vehicles. Displays installed on the driver and passenger seat headrests and personal displays on premium express buses are all forms of RSE.

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

LG Electronics Premium AVN supporting individuals controls for driver and rear passengers

The RSE allows passengers to view the driving conditions, adjust the vehicle's climate controls, and enjoy various entertainment such as movies and games from the back seats. Car-sharing companies can generate additional profit by adding charged services to RSE.

 

Thanks to its independence and expandability, you can use RSE independently, synchronize it with the driver's seat AVN, or even connect a DVD player, USB, or other devices via HDMI.

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

LG Electronics entered into a partnership with Qualcomm Technology for webOS Auto R&D and expansion of the webOS ecosystem

Developing an RSE with such a wide range of features will require collaboration with countless automakers, content providers, linked services, and hardware and software companies. Because LG Electronics develops both the RSE hardware and software in-house, we're receiving inquiries for application from various global premium automakers. Meanwhile, LG Electronics entered into a partnership with Qualcomm Technology in October 2019, which enabled access to automotive development platforms for strengthening the development of our differentiated RSE.

Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

What kind of pleasant experience would you like to have in an autonomous car-sharing service? With differentiated AVN and RSE, LG Electronics is striving to create an unprecedented car-sharing experience. LG Electronics will continue its innovations in the mobility industry, which is becoming our second residential space!

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