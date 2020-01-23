Part 2. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AVN

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Do you agree that a car is not something you own, but something you share?
The global society is already shifting toward the era of car sharing. With the rise of the sharing economy, car sharing services have grown rapidly in Korea. Car sharing services have begun to offer a wider range of choices to consumers, including different rental and return options and more vehicle types.