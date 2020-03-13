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Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog13/03/2020

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What is the most crucial technology in the era of mobility?

 

Charging technologies affect various aspects of a device from convenience to lifespan and are one of the most indispensable technologies for mobility.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

Charging technologies for the ever-increasing number of EVs worldwide are no exception. LG Electronics' charging technologies are already utilized in various fields including wireless car chargers, onboard chargers, and ultra-high-speed multi-charging stations for EVs.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

It may feel a little unfamiliar to hear that LG Electronics' technologies are in EVs, which are known as the automobiles of the future. In addition to the AR HUD we introduced in Part 1 and the AV Navigation in Part 2, LG Electronics' future automobiles technologies are already being implemented in various fields.

 

Today, we'll introduce to the future of EVs that LG Electronics is creating together with automakers.

Forget about chargers! A Wireless Charger for Automobiles

Do you worry that your phone will run out of battery when you are away from the power outlets in your home, office, or cafe?

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

That's why automakers are increasingly utilizing convenient Wireless Smartphone Charging features. Among the automotive component solutions providers, LG Electronics possesses an unmatched edge. It's a fact that we already possesses smartphone technologies, manufacturing experience, and development experience.

 

This competitive edge will generate a strong synergy in LG Electronics' Automotive Component Solutions business. What kind of synergy, exactly?

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

LG Electronics supports wireless smartphone chargers that meet international standards, which means they can be used regardless of the smartphone model or operating system. This is made possible by LG Electronics' technologies, which lead the global standard in wireless charging technology as a member of the Wireless Power Consortium. This ensures the compatibility and consistent quality of LG wireless chargers regardless of the phone manufacturer.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

Connected Car Wireless Charger presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020

LG Electronics' wireless smartphone chargers are already equipped on many global premium brands, General Motors (GM). These were also featured in the LG Electronics Connected Car, a fully autonomous car concept presented at CES 2020 early this year.

High-Efficiency On-Board Charger

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

LG Electronics has already developed OBCs (On Board Chargers), an essential component that makes up the charging system in EVs, and LG OBCs are already equipped on mas-produced vehicles.

 

OBC converts external power received via standard chargers to be suitable for EV charging, and are equipped on all EVs. Just as our stomach breaks down food to be used for energy, OBCs performs the same job for EVs.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

LG Electronics' OBCs consist of an input filter for removing noise from AC power, a PFC (Power Factor Corrector) circuit for improving energy efficiency, and a DC/DC converter for supplying stable power to the battery. With insulated structure and high reliability, LG Electronics' OBCs boast an efficiency of up to 95%.

 

The light weight of the components and the finished vehicle is an important factor for EVs because lighter weight is the key to achieving maximum driving range and performance on a limited battery capacity. This is why LG has minimized the weight of its OBC using aluminum.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

This OBC is equipped on GM's second generation EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV. In addition to OBC, LG Electronics supplied 11 core components, including the drive motor, the inverter, the electric compressor, and the battery pack, to GM.

Ultra-High-Speed Charging System - Energy-Mobility Convergence Station

According to energy data firm Wood Mackenzie, global EV sales increased from 47% between 1H 2018 and 1H 2019, totaling 1.1 million cars. This growth will naturally result in increasing demand for charging stations.

 

LG Electronics is partnering with GS Caltex to prepare an Energy-Mobility Convergence Station, the EV charging station of the future.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

First, we will install 350kW-class ultra-high-speed multi-chargers for EVs and charging control systems at existing gas stations and provide an automated payment system using data on the cars being charged. In the long term, we are planning to add various charging methods such as robots and wireless charging.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

The Convergence Station we are preparing with GS Caltex will be more than just an EV charging station. It will be developed into a total mobility service platform.

 

In the era of mobility, charging infrastructures will be needed in various fields other than just EVs. These infrastructures can cover e-mobility, which is already a close part of our everyday lives, including robots, drones, e-bikes, and e-scooters.

Part 3. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Charging Technology

This is how LG Electronics is creating a more convenient and pleasant life in the era of mobility by leveraging the most advanced charging technologies. Where else can LG Electronics apply its advanced technologies? Enjoy an unprecedented mobility experience with LG Electronics.

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