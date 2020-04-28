Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

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What do you think is the secret to delicious cooking? Even when the same ingredients are used, the chef's skill determines how special a certain dish is. The ideal situation is when the chef has access to the best ingredients.
The same applies to the display technologies used in future automobiles. Future automobiles will be fully autonomous, and how automakers utilize the display in those automobiles will determine whether or not they offer a special driving experience.