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Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog28/04/2020

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What do you think is the secret to delicious cooking? Even when the same ingredients are used, the chef's skill determines how special a certain dish is. The ideal situation is when the chef has access to the best ingredients.

 

The same applies to the display technologies used in future automobiles. Future automobiles will be fully autonomous, and how automakers utilize the display in those automobiles will determine whether or not they offer a special driving experience.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

The application of LG Electronics' advanced displays is expanding beyond homes and businesses to automobiles. The LG Electronics Vehicle Components Solution Division is creating an innovative future automobile experience with integrated infotainment systems that further enhance the use of displays.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

Exterior of 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

GM's premium brand Cadillac's '2021 Escalade' is a good example. With the release of new specifications, Cadillac is earning a reputation as being tech-savvy. So, which innovative technology is LG Electronics providing them?

 

We are proud to announce the Digital Cockpit, with which LG Electronics was again the world's first.

Car Cockpit for the Driver

A cockpit usually refers to the cockpit of an aircraft or boat. It's where you can drive your vehicle and control all the necessary functions such as climate control. Even in driving, the importance of the car cockpit is increasing as it allows the driver to see driving information, vehicle status, and entertainment information all at once.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

The car cockpit is a display that integrates the driver's seat cluster, AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation), and the CID (Center Information Display). It provides the current speed, direction, audio, video, and traffic information all from a single display.

 

As we near the era of future automobiles with a strong focus on autonomous driving, more companies are developing car cockpits.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

LG Electronics supplies the world's first digital cockpit system based on plastic OLED (P-OLED) for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. This technology tops off a new interior design and driving experience that is unprecedented in conventional vehicles.

① Curved design made possible by plastic OLED

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

LG Electronics P-OLED display on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

Cadillac chose a P-OLED display to fully leverage LG Electronics' digital cockpit system.

 

P-OLED is capturing the industry's attention as a display for future automobiles. Because it replaces glass with plastic, which is highly elastic, it can be curved into various forms.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

LG Electronics P-OLED display on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

LG Electronics' P-OLED completes the interior design, creating beautiful aesthetics and practicality by surrounding the driver's seat like a windshield.

② Vast viewing angle of the 38-inch Wide Display

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

LG Electronics P-OLED display on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

The vast and wide viewing angle of the 38-inch Wide Display is one of the advantages of LG P-OLED. This makes things more convenient for drivers by allowing them to view various information while keeping their eyes on the road.

③ Outstanding readability of the 4K High-Resolution Display

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

Virtual image of the 2021 Escalade equipped with LG Electronics P-OLED Display (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

LG P-OLED offers outstanding readability thanks to its 4K (3840x2160) resolution. It delivers information with more vivid colors, higher contrast, and a clearer picture than LCD, making high-resolution content is more enjoyable than ever before.

Infotainment for Rear Seat Passengers - RSE

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

OLED display installed inside a Connected Car presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020

Do you remember the RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment), the information system for the rear seats that we introduced last time?

 

The new Escalade features 12.6-inch displays on both sides of the rear seats. It supports various features including HDMI, USB, Android smartphone mirroring, and navigation suggestions for the rear seat passengers.

 

Let's take a closer look at the RSE, which is a part of the Integrated Infotainment System developed by LG Electronics.

① Screen sharing between left and right rear-seat passengers

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

Virtual image of 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

If two co-workers are riding in the rear seats, they can share their screens and have meetings while on the move. A useful feature for busy business trips, wouldn't you say?

 

The application of RSE isn't limited to just business. If you have a fun game or a video that you would like to share, you can mirror it on your colleague's display directly.

② Integration with external devices such as smartphones and laptops

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

RSE display on the rear seat of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website www.cadillac.com)

Let's say that you've downloaded something on your smartphone or laptop to watch while on the road. In the rear seat of an Escalade, you don't need to watch it on another device. You can connect your smartphone to the displays on driver and passenger seat headrests and enjoy the show with high-quality sound.

③ On-board audio system controls

With RSE, you no longer need to ask the front passenger to change the music or adjust the volume. You can control it directly using the rear seat display and choose a song that everyone can enjoy together.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

In addition to Cadillac, LG Electronics supplies infotainment systems to new car models from various global premium car brands.

 

In February of this year, LG was selected as an Excellent Vendor by premium automaker Daimler Automotive Group, which owns numerous brands including Mercedes Benz. Furthermore, the on-board touchscreen LG supplied to Daimler also won the Inspiration Award for its ergonomic Human-Machine Interface.

Part 4. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Cockpit

We looked at how displays and the Integrated Infotainment System can improve convenience for the driver and rear passengers. So, what other LG Electronics products and software technologies will be featured in premium new cars? Keep your eyes peeled to see how LG Electronics is creating a new future for the automobile experience.

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