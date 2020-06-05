From Product Carbon Footprint Declaration to Verifiable Data: Why LG Electronics Is Moving First With Catena-X

The EU’s environmental and climate policy has steadily moved from broad goals to more binding regulatory requirements, with the EU Green Deal setting the long-term direction for a more sustainable European economy.

This direction has led to a series of regulatory initiatives, including Fit for 55,1 the EU Battery Regulation (EUBR) ((EU) 2023/1542),2 the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR)3 and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).4 Although these regulations differ in focus and scope, they are creating a more consistent expectation across industries: companies must be able to manage, explain and exchange PCF data at both the corporate and product levels.

This shift extends beyond companies based in the EU. Since 2026, certain products exported to the EU – including steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizer, electricity and hydrogen – have been subject to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).5 Importers will be required to purchase and submit CBAM certificates based on the carbon emissions generated during production. Carbon data is no longer merely information to be included in reports; it has become a factor that directly affects transaction terms and costs.

In the automotive industry, product-specific figures must now be supported by connected data across the supply chain, from raw materials to parts and finished vehicles. This structure is taking shape through the Digital Product Passport (DPP), an electronic passport containing product-level PCF data. Starting with batteries in 2027, it will gradually become mandatory for major export items such as textiles and electronics, shifting sustainability from a claim to something companies must prove with data.