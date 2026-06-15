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Is Transformable Display essential, or a costly choice that adds complexity?
OEM Pain Points for Transformable Displays
In 2022, LG demonstrated a P2P Transformable Display concept to OEMs, featuring an 18-inch slidable POLED PoC designed with automotive-grade durability and low-noise performance in mind. The concept integrated multiple form factors—including slidable, swivel, and pop-up functionalities—into a single display system.
Through this process, OEMs responded positively to the potential of transformable displays to deliver new user experiences—enabling a minimal interior when stationary, while expanding the screen or adapting its form based on user needs and driving context.
At the same time, as demonstrations and discussions progressed further, OEMs and display developers arrived at a shared question: “Is this transformable display architecture a realistic option—not only as a concept, but also from the perspective of actual vehicle development and mass production?”
Throughout LG’s engagement with OEMs via the Transformable Display PoC, this question repeatedly surfaced, and the concerns commonly raised by OEMs can be broadly summarized into three key areas.
First, the burden of securing reliability and durability in mass production.
Because transformable displays inherently rely on mechanical movement, they require significantly more considerations than conventional panels—such as noise, vibration, durability, and repeated actuation lifecycle.
In automotive environments, mechanical actuation must ensure long-term durability over a 10+ year lifespan, while maintaining reliable performance under continuous vibration and extreme temperature conditions. As these factors combine in real driving scenarios, a common perception easily emerges: “The concept is compelling, but mass production may not be practical.”
Second, the question of UX coherence and safety.
Due to the nature of transformable displays—moving in and out of view in a dynamic fashion—unclear rules around when and why the display should transform can create confusion for the driver. Without clearly defined UX scenarios, movement risks distracting the driver rather than enhancing the experience. This leads many OEMs to question: “Does transformability truly improve the user experience?”
Third, the increase in overall system complexity and cost.
Transformable structure is not simply about adding another display component, but affects the entire system, including mechanical structures, control logic, safety scenarios, and validation processes.
As a result, if Transformable Display is added as another standalone product, the in-cabin architecture becomes more complex, and the overall system management burden increases.
LG Expert Insights - Rethinking the Role of Transformable Displays
We are not satisfied by simply making a technical claim that LG’s Transformable technology can satisfy OEM's concerns on reliability, production feasibility, and quiet operation.
At LG, we demand more from ourselves. We believe that future vehicle interiors should allow the space itself to flexibly respond to each driver’s lifestyle and needs, with the display at the center of that transformation.
Therefore, the value of Transformable Display lies not in the movement itself, but in delivering an experience where both the display and the vehicle space transition naturally according to driving context and purpose.
To achieve this, LG designs Transformable Display and UX not as the evolution of a single display, but as part of the overall in-cabin architecture.
Within this integrated in-cabin structure, Transformable Display—whose roles are clearly defined—is not constantly exposed or frequently activated. Instead, the display expands or transforms only when necessary, which naturally reduces actuation frequency.
As a result, requirements for durability, quiet operation, and reliability can be maintained at a manageable level from a mass production vehicle perspective.
In addition, LG’s integrated display solution incorporating Transformable technology includes UX scenarios designed around the optimal driver experience, thereby reducing the burden of overall system complexity and cost increase.
In particular, a single panel can dynamically perform the roles of Cluster, CID, and even Passenger Display depending on driving conditions, integrating what were previously two or three independent panels into one. This enables the cost increase from adding a transformable mechanism to be structurally offset by reducing the number of physical panels and related components such as housing and wiring. By combining Transformable Display with LG’s Dual View technology, a single adaptive panel can completely separate driver information from passenger infotainment content, maximizing both space efficiency and cost competitiveness within the limited in-cabin environment.
- The value of Transformable Display lies not in movement, but in enabling flexible transitions of display and space based on context and purpose, for the best user experience possible.
- LG’s integrated solution with optimized UX scenarios helps reduce system complexity and cost concerns for OEMs.
LG's Solutions: Production-Ready Transformable Displays
LG designs Transformable Display with clearly-defined activation and deactivation structures based on driving context and purpose. Such a transformable structure is meaningful only when built on a reliable system grounded in functional safety and cybersecurity. LG has accumulated this foundation from the design stage, including extensive experience in the display domain.
In addition, LG combines a vast amount of Human-Machine Interaction and misuse data—accumulated from its global consumer electronics business—with Automotive-Grade validation systems designed for harsh vehicle environments. Through this, LG possesses the expertise to implement transformable technology in the most complete way, even in real mass-production environments.
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