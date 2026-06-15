Is Transformable Display essential, or a costly choice that adds complexity?

We are not satisfied by simply making a technical claim that LG’s Transformable technology can satisfy OEM's concerns on reliability, production feasibility, and quiet operation.

At LG, we demand more from ourselves. We believe that future vehicle interiors should allow the space itself to flexibly respond to each driver’s lifestyle and needs, with the display at the center of that transformation.

Therefore, the value of Transformable Display lies not in the movement itself, but in delivering an experience where both the display and the vehicle space transition naturally according to driving context and purpose.

To achieve this, LG designs Transformable Display and UX not as the evolution of a single display, but as part of the overall in-cabin architecture.

Within this integrated in-cabin structure, Transformable Display—whose roles are clearly defined—is not constantly exposed or frequently activated. Instead, the display expands or transforms only when necessary, which naturally reduces actuation frequency.

As a result, requirements for durability, quiet operation, and reliability can be maintained at a manageable level from a mass production vehicle perspective.

In addition, LG’s integrated display solution incorporating Transformable technology includes UX scenarios designed around the optimal driver experience, thereby reducing the burden of overall system complexity and cost increase.

In particular, a single panel can dynamically perform the roles of Cluster, CID, and even Passenger Display depending on driving conditions, integrating what were previously two or three independent panels into one. This enables the cost increase from adding a transformable mechanism to be structurally offset by reducing the number of physical panels and related components such as housing and wiring. By combining Transformable Display with LG’s Dual View technology, a single adaptive panel can completely separate driver information from passenger infotainment content, maximizing both space efficiency and cost competitiveness within the limited in-cabin environment.