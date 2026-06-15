Can Windshield Displays such as AR-HUD and Hover Display become a realistic choice for OEMs?

The vehicles are evolving into a personalized "Living Space" that delivers special experiences and enjoyment to the driver. In line with this, in-vehicle display form factors are diversifying, and both screen size and display count continue to grow. At the same time, as safety regulations aimed at minimizing driver eye-off-road distraction are tightened, concerns have grown that this display expansion trend could distract drivers while driving — and undermine interior design coherence in parked scenarios where displays are not in use. This is the backdrop behind rising OEM interest in "Eyes on the Road" and "Minimal Interior."

Against this backdrop, LG Electronics' Windshield Displays can deliver information closer to the driver's primary forward line of sight while driving. OEMs acknowledge that this approach is more effective from an "Eyes on the Road" standpoint compared to a setup where critical information is concentrated on the conventional Cluster and CID, and evaluations for adoption are underway with Japanese and European OEMs.

However, the actual challenges faced by OEM automotive display developers are far more complex than the question of technical feasibility alone.

The key concerns that OEMs commonly encounter when evaluating Windshield Display adoption are as follows.