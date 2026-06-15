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Can Windshield Displays such as AR-HUD and Hover Display become a realistic choice for OEMs?
OEM Pain Points for Windshield Displays
The vehicles are evolving into a personalized "Living Space" that delivers special experiences and enjoyment to the driver. In line with this, in-vehicle display form factors are diversifying, and both screen size and display count continue to grow. At the same time, as safety regulations aimed at minimizing driver eye-off-road distraction are tightened, concerns have grown that this display expansion trend could distract drivers while driving — and undermine interior design coherence in parked scenarios where displays are not in use. This is the backdrop behind rising OEM interest in "Eyes on the Road" and "Minimal Interior."
Against this backdrop, LG Electronics' Windshield Displays can deliver information closer to the driver's primary forward line of sight while driving. OEMs acknowledge that this approach is more effective from an "Eyes on the Road" standpoint compared to a setup where critical information is concentrated on the conventional Cluster and CID, and evaluations for adoption are underway with Japanese and European OEMs.
However, the actual challenges faced by OEM automotive display developers are far more complex than the question of technical feasibility alone.
The key concerns that OEMs commonly encounter when evaluating Windshield Display adoption are as follows.
The first concern is regulatory compliance — specifically, meeting safety standards such as UN R176 and NCAP when AR-HUD and Hover Screen are adopted as Windshield Displays.
This concern breaks down into two distinct questions:
First, whether a sufficient Fail-Safe mechanism exists to reliably deliver critical information — such as speed and warnings — without obstructing the driver's direct forward field of view, even in the event of a malfunction or failure when AR-HUD or Hover Screen replaces the conventional Cluster.
Second, whether the Hover Screen, when extended into the central windshield area, could act as an obstruction to the driver's forward field of view.
The second concern is the potential increase in system complexity and cost.
OEMs that have built and optimized their UX and validation systems around legacy display architectures face the burden of building a system that operates Windshield Displays alongside existing legacy displays, as well as securing space within the dashboard area. With the added risk of a global economic downturn, cost flexibility is further constrained — which is also a factor OEMs must take into account.
The third concern is whether the need for AR-HUD may diminish as vehicles approach full autonomy.
When drivers are solely responsible for vehicle control, any gaze shift away from the road directly compromises safe driving. However, as autonomous driving systems take over partial or full control of the vehicle, a degree of driver gaze freedom may be permitted — and there is a genuine question as to whether AR-HUD is still necessary under such conditions.
LG Expert Insights - Rethinking the Role of Windshield Displays
Finally, the most critical element in autonomous vehicles is "driver trust in the state of autonomous driving." When a car unexpectedly changes lanes, or when a driver is anxious about whether the system is operating normally, AR-HUD serves as the ultimate communication channel from the perspective of "Visualization of Trust." In the emergency scenario where an autonomous driving system failure requires control to be handed back to the driver, forcing the driver to look down at the Cluster or CID below the dashboard would be fatal.
Furthermore, features such as pedestrian detection information, distance to the vehicle ahead, and AR-augmented visualization of the autonomous driving route in complex road environments — displayed directly within the driver's line of sight — represent the greatest advantage of Windshield Displays in terms of "Vehicle to Human Communication."
For these reasons, even in the era of fully autonomous vehicles, AR-HUD and Hover Screen will continue to be chosen by drivers as important displays.
- Windshield Displays, which are effective for "Eyes on the Road" and "Minimal Interior," can be deployed in full compliance with regulations regarding Fail-Safe and obstruction of the forward field of view.
- LG Electronics can reduce OEMs' concerns about system complexity and increased costs by providing an integrated display solution that combines Windshield Displays with existing panel-based legacy display products.
- Even in the era of full autonomy, AR-HUD and Hover Screen will continue to play an important role in terms of "Visualization of Trust" and "Vehicle to Human Communication."
LG's Solutions: Total Integrated Windshield Displays
LG Electronics provides a Total Integrated Display Solution that integrates Windshield Displays (Focus-free Compact AR-HUD, Hover Screen) — which excel in safe driving, intuitive information recognition, and Minimal Interior — with panel-based legacy displays into a single unified system. Through this, LG delivers a UX optimized for integrated displays and presents a future-oriented driver experience.
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