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In the AI era, is the head unit’s core challenge to expand functionality, or to design the boundaries between the vehicle and its ecosystem?
OEM Pain Points for Head Unit in the AI Era
In the Chinese market, in-vehicle AI is increasingly engaging with users in more proactive ways—seamlessly extending into personalized experiences and services.
However, whether this approach will translate directly to European and North American markets remains uncertain. While user expectations are rising, the sensitivity around personal data usage and the regulatory environment vary significantly by region.
This leaves OEMs facing a number of practical questions.
First, there is growing discomfort around how much a vehicle should learn about individual preferences.
A vehicle can be a more public space than a smartphone, and is often shared among family members or multiple users—meaning that overly personalized AI could feel intrusive rather than helpful.
Second, the ownership of billing and service delivery remains unclear.
Whether an AI capability is a built-in feature, a subscription service, or an add-on linked to an external ecosystem significantly affects customer acceptance and business viability.
At this point, a key judgment is whether the Head Unit should host all functionality directly, or whether dividing roles with the smartphone ecosystem is more appropriate.
Third, there are questions around privacy and login architecture.
A judgment is needed on whether it is more natural for users to log in directly to the vehicle, or whether an indirect connection via a personal device—as with Phone Projection—is more comfortable and secure. The same applies to Agentic AI. The more car-centric the approach, the better the integrated experience may be—but the greater the data accountability and trust issues become as well.
LG Expert Insights - Rethinking the Role of Head Unit
First, the competitiveness of the Head Unit lies not in 'adding more AI,' but in designing which functions belong inside the vehicle and which should be shared with the external ecosystem.
The reason China-developed AI experiences attract attention is less about the sophistication of the features themselves, and more about the perception that the vehicle understands the user's intent faster and responds immediately. However, not every market accepts the same approach to personalization and data usage.
Therefore, the role of the Head Unit is not simply to pack in more AI features, but to distinguish between functions that must run inside the vehicle and those that can be connected via a device or cloud—and to build a Cockpit platform that seamlessly links them together.
Next, personalization should be designed around consent and context—not continuous learning.
Unlike smartphones, vehicles are not single-user devices. A structure that continuously learns all of a user's preferences does not always lead to a better experience.
Users may in fact be more sensitive to the question of 'how much of my information is subject to the vehicle's AI.' Therefore, Head Unit-based AI should not simply aim to collect more data, but should provide personalization that users can understand and control. For example, a more practical design would be one where some information is processed only within the vehicle, while other information is connected only through the user's personal device or account.
Finally, the key to Agentic AI is not whether it is car-centric, but rather defining what experiences the vehicle will be responsible for.
As Agentic AI enters the vehicle, users will expect more natural commands and greater automation. In practice, however, a structure where the vehicle directly handles all agent functions may be less convincing than one where driving, safety, and vehicle-state-related experiences are vehicle-centric, while productivity, content, and personal services are flexibly connected with the external ecosystem. In short, the value of the future Head Unit comes not from being 'an AI that does everything,' but from the ability to design the boundary and trust structure of AI experiences appropriate for the vehicle.
- China-developed AI UX is certainly a direction worth referencing, but replicating it wholesale is not the answer.
- The core of the Head Unit is not the quantity of AI features, but how to design the division of roles among the vehicle, smartphone, and cloud.
- Before competing on personalization and Agentic AI features, privacy, login experience, and data accountability structures must first be defined.
- Ultimately, what OEMs need is not a 'vehicle with more AI,' but a Head Unit strategy that accounts for market-specific acceptance and trust.
LG's Solutions: Next-Generation Head Unit Platform
LG defines the Head Unit not as a simple display or app-execution device, but as a platform that orchestrates devices, services, and AI functionality at the center of the in-vehicle experience.
From this perspective, what matters is not embedding all AI inside the vehicle, but designing a structure where safety-critical and reliability-required core functions are stably internalized within the vehicle, while personalized or scalable services can be flexibly connected with the external ecosystem.
Through this approach, LG supports OEMs at the Head Unit platform level—enabling them to distinguish and design what the vehicle will be responsible for versus what it will connect to, in alignment with regional regulatory environments and user expectations.
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