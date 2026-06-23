As development cycles accelerate and cost optimization becomes more critical, what will truly define OEMs’ competitive edge?

In this environment, the following is how LG views the core of technology competition, through direct engagement with OEMs.

First, LG believes that as development cycles accelerate and cost pressures intensify across the industry, a platform strategy that enables repeatable reuse in terms of cost and development speed — rather than the highest-performance individual features— is what determines actual competitiveness.

The focus of competition has already shifted from 'who built one more powerful feature' to 'who has the structure to absorb diverse vehicle type and regional requirements faster and at lower cost.' This means the industry has entered a stage where architectural scalability and reusability — not the absolute value of technical performance — determine OEM competitiveness.

Second, LG believes that from a mass production standpoint, how efficiently a single common HPC platform can cover many variants is becoming increasingly important.

Even as vehicles expand across entry, mid, and premium segments, a model that requires entirely new HW and SW design each time display, camera, audio, and connectivity configurations change is not sustainable in terms of speed or cost. Conversely, if common assets can be maximized, an increase in variants does not immediately translate into an increase in complexity. From this perspective, LG views scalable solutions as cost-competitive solutions — and believes that scalability based on a common architecture delivers a more meaningful competitive advantage than individual optimization targeting the highest specification.

Third, LG believes the SDV platform should be approached not as the end destination of differentiation, but as the foundational technology for realizing end-user value.

The value that customers directly experience is expressed not through OS architecture or middleware layers, but through experiences such as OTT, gaming, video calls, productivity, family-centered usability, and content continuity. Therefore, the center of competition is shifting away from the concept of 'software-defined vehicle' itself, and toward what visible and sustained value can be delivered inside the vehicle.