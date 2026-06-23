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As development cycles accelerate and cost optimization becomes more critical, what will truly define OEMs’ competitive edge?
OEM Pain Points for Next-Gen Head Units
As development cycles accelerate and cost pressures intensify across the automotive industry, OEMs are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain competitive advantage through technical performance alone.
The market is being reshaped by faster innovation cycles, increasingly efficient cost structures, and rising expectations for scalable, mass-market solutions. At the same time, discussions around SDVs continue to highlight key challenges, including intensifying global competition, growing software complexity, and rising dependency risks within the supply chain.
However, there is a growing recognition that simply adding more advanced technologies will not be enough to close this gap.
At the same time, OEMs face a problem of rapidly increasing system complexity and cost burden as their vehicle portfolios expand.
Even on a common HPC platform, the configuration of display, camera, microphone, audio zone, and connectivity I/O inevitably varies significantly by vehicle segment, region, brand, and trim. Addressing these differences with individual design and optimization for each variant leads to accumulating BOM growth, NRE expansion, validation resource burden, and schedule risk — causing the overall development structure to scale inefficiently.
Finally, another challenge is the gap between SDV platform advancement and the value that end customers actually perceive.
As development cycles accelerate and cost pressures intensify across the automotive industry, OEMs focus internally on advancing OS, middleware, and platform architecture — yet the reason end customers actually pay to purchase is not the invisible software structure, but the experience they perceive inside the vehicle. The fact that technology investment does not directly translate into customer-perceived differentiation is acting as a strategic burden for OEMs.
LG Expert Insights - Rethinking the Role of Head Unit
In this environment, the following is how LG views the core of technology competition, through direct engagement with OEMs.
First, LG believes that as development cycles accelerate and cost pressures intensify across the industry, a platform strategy that enables repeatable reuse in terms of cost and development speed — rather than the highest-performance individual features— is what determines actual competitiveness.
The focus of competition has already shifted from 'who built one more powerful feature' to 'who has the structure to absorb diverse vehicle type and regional requirements faster and at lower cost.' This means the industry has entered a stage where architectural scalability and reusability — not the absolute value of technical performance — determine OEM competitiveness.
Second, LG believes that from a mass production standpoint, how efficiently a single common HPC platform can cover many variants is becoming increasingly important.
Even as vehicles expand across entry, mid, and premium segments, a model that requires entirely new HW and SW design each time display, camera, audio, and connectivity configurations change is not sustainable in terms of speed or cost. Conversely, if common assets can be maximized, an increase in variants does not immediately translate into an increase in complexity. From this perspective, LG views scalable solutions as cost-competitive solutions — and believes that scalability based on a common architecture delivers a more meaningful competitive advantage than individual optimization targeting the highest specification.
Third, LG believes the SDV platform should be approached not as the end destination of differentiation, but as the foundational technology for realizing end-user value.
The value that customers directly experience is expressed not through OS architecture or middleware layers, but through experiences such as OTT, gaming, video calls, productivity, family-centered usability, and content continuity. Therefore, the center of competition is shifting away from the concept of 'software-defined vehicle' itself, and toward what visible and sustained value can be delivered inside the vehicle.
- In an environment defined by faster development cycles and stronger cost discipline, the key competitive advantage lies not in delivering the highest-performance technology, but in building a scalable architecture capable of rapidly and efficiently accommodating diverse vehicle variants.
- To manage the growing complexity driven by vehicle segment, regional, and trim-level expansion, a common platform-based HW/SW reuse strategy is essential — rather than pursuing individual optimization for each case.
- The value of SDV is not defined by explaining the technical architecture itself, but by how seamlessly it translates into content and experiences that customers can immediately feel and engage with inside the vehicle.
LG's Solutions: Next-Generation CMU and ACP Platforms
In response to these environmental changes, LG is approaching from two axes: platform scalability and the value that customers actually experience.
The Android Automotive OS-based Concurrent Multi-User (CMU) solution supports multiple displays and multiple users within a single OS environment, while reducing system resource requirements compared to multiple Android VM approaches — alleviating OEM BOM and development burden. This leads to a scalable cabin architecture where functions and configurations can be extended on a common platform even as vehicle variants increase.
Meanwhile, LG Automotive Content Platform (ACP) integrates diverse content and services — including OTT, gaming, and video calls — into the vehicle, transforming SDV technology from invisible middleware competition into experience value that is visible inside the car. Through this, OEMs can more clearly communicate to end customers what more they can enjoy, how they can stay more connected, and how they can spend their time more meaningfully inside the vehicle.
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