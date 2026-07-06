Should NAD, the core of vehicle connectivity, still be treated as just a component?

The first challenge OEMs face is uncertainty in connectivity performance.

In terrestrial network dead zones, complex RF environments, and across varying vehicle packaging, real-world performance is difficult to predict from datasheets alone.

As connectivity-dependent features — eCall, SVT, and OTA updates — continue to grow, performance variability directly translates into service risk.

The second challenge is the blurred boundary between responsibilities.

When NAD design is outsourced, antennas are assembled separately, while system integration happens at yet another stage.

As a result, identifying root causes and responding quickly becomes increasingly difficult. Performance issues are of ten a design-wide problem, yet there is often no single entity capable of explaining and resolving them — leading directly to development schedule risk.

Finally, there is the burden of preparing for future connectivity environments.

Satellite communications, overlapping frequency bands with terrestrial networks, and software-based antenna tuning cannot be addressed through a traditional component-centric approach.

Yet many OEMs continue to maintain their existing structures, deferring the decision on when to transition.