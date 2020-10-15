Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

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In 2016, there was a mobile game that set five Guinness World Records.
This game went on to become a global sensation. It's called Pokémon Go. Considered the most successful mobile game in American history, Pokémon Go is a game that utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology. And this augmented reality is also expected to be useful in future automobiles.