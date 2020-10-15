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Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog15/10/2020

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In 2016, there was a mobile game that set five Guinness World Records.

 

This game went on to become a global sensation. It's called Pokémon Go. Considered the most successful mobile game in American history, Pokémon Go is a game that utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology. And this augmented reality is also expected to be useful in future automobiles.

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

Just as the game showed Pokémon over reality, augmented reality in cars can display directions, time to destination, and alarm graphics over the car ahead, lanes, intersections, crossroads, traffic signals and buildings. By connecting various sensors on the vehicle and collecting drive data, AR can be used to effectively deliver crucial information to the driver. Let's take a look at how it can be implemented in future automobiles.

Effectively displays driving information - HUD

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

Driving is a task that requires a high level of concentration. From navigation directions to road signs and road surface markings, there is a lot of information you need to be aware of when you are driving. LG Electronics is developing an HUD (Head Up Display) that effectively visualizes essential information while driving.

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

(Source: Volkswagen Korea website www.volkswagen.co.kr)

As the name suggests, HUD is a technology that displays essential information on the car's windshield. It allows the drivers to view navigation information, and road and cluster information without ever taking his eyes off the road.

 

LG Electronics has successfully commercialized the world's first AR HUD and applied this technology to EVs of global automobile brands.

Helping drivers stay in their lane - Lane Assist System

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

AR technologies also help to improve safety while driving. This is done by what's called a "Lane Assist System," also known as lane keeping.

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

(Source: Volkswagen Korea website www.volkswagen.co.kr)

The Lane Assist System is a guide that generates sound warnings when the vehicle drifts out of the lane or adjusts the steering to help the vehicle stay in its lane. It can even alarm the driver using images or text.

ACC for cruising

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

When you are driving, maintaining a sufficient and safe distance is just as important as staying in your lane. There's a system that guides the car to maintain a constant speed using AR technology. It's called ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control).

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

(Source: Volkswagen Korea website www.volkswagen.co.kr)

The ACC system suggests optimal driving directions or speeds by exchanging values such as the position or shape of the vehicle ahead.

Keeping drivers on-course even the first time around - AR Navigation

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

Some roads can be confusing even if you follow the navigation directions. When you are driving to a destination for the first time, you may hear "Turn right 300 meters ahead" but miss that turn because it's hard to determine how long 300 meters is when you are driving. But with AR Navigation, you can always stay on-course even if it's your first time.

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

AR Navigation developed by LG Electronics and LG U+

The AR Navigation developed by LG Electronics in partnership with LG U+ provides accurate directions by displaying them over the land, intersection, or the crosswalk that the driver is looking at. This technology was recently adopted in an SUV by a Korean automaker and is already available on the market.

No.1 in XR patents through tangible technologies

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are also referred to as eXtended Reality (XR). XR is widely used not only in the future automobile industry, but in our no-contact economy, including remote medicine, remote working, and online classes.

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

source: eXtended Reality (XR) Technology Patent Report - IPlytics

Did you know that LG possesses over half of the 1,383 XR technology patents in the world?

 

According to the eXtended Reality Technology Patent Report issued by German IPR market research firm IPlytics, LG was the unmatched leader in the field with a total of 688 patents.

Part 6. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, AR

Automotive display using OLED (Source: LG Display www.lgdisplay.com)

At LG Electronics, implementing AR is not an obstacle. The technology is ready, and we are researching what kind of information we will provide to the user and how we'll provide it. Please keep an eye out for more exciting AR technologies on future automobiles.

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