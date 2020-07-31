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Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog31/07/2020

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Which feature do you use the most on your TV?

 

While TVs were used primarily for watching broadcasts in the past, they have gained a few more features and are now used for a wide variety of things. Now, we browse the web, stream music from apps, and stream videos from YouTube or Netflix with (our) TVs. Furthermore, we can even use the TV remote as a mic for sending voice commands to our appliances.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Automotive display using OLED (Source: LG Display http://www.lgdisplay.com)

There's a similarly multi-talented display in cars, too. It's called the CID (Center Information Display).

A Convenient Control for Users - CID

In a car, there are various different displays. So, what kind of displays are there?

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Various displays found in cars (Source: LG Display http://www.lgdisplay.com)

When you get into a car, there are two displays that catch your attention: The cluster in front of the driver's seat and the CID in the middle.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Automotive display using OLED (Source: LG Display http://www.lgdisplay.com)

The cluster provides vehicle and driving-related information to the driver. Because it delivers essential information, outstanding legibility is a must. CID provides various convenient features such as audio, video, navigation, HVAC and Bluetooth. CID has to provide the ideal settings for the driver and deliver all of the requested information, so ease of use is just as important as legibility.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Automotive cluster display (Source: LG Display http://www.lgdisplay.com)

That's why modern cars use a digital display for the cluster. Instead of needles, it uses intuitive graphics to deliver information. CID also uses digital displays instead of buttons so that users can access various convenient features using the touchscreen. A car cockpit is a display that integrates the digital cluster and the CID.

Ideal for Automotive Displays, OLED

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

LG Signature OLED R exhibition booth

LG Electronics has developed an automotive display using OLED panels. Because OLEDs emit light independently without a backlight, they can deliver rich colors and a vivid picture with outstanding contrast. OLEDs also have a faster response time between the connected hardware and software, allowing for more dynamic videos or games. That means the benefits of OLED TVs in your home can be experienced in your car.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Plastic OLED (P-OLED) full dashboard for automobiles (Source: LG Display http://www.lgdisplay.com)

But that's not all that makes OLED suitable for automotive displays. OLEDs can be produced in various shapes, including round and curved, to enhance the aesthetics of a car's interior.

 

That's why Plastic OLED (P-OLED) is capturing the spotlight as the ideal display for future automobiles. P-OLEDs earned the Eye Comfort Display certification, a first for the automobile industry, with its unmatched legibility. They are also suitable for implementing elegant or ergonomic interior designs.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

OLED display installed inside a Connected Car presented by LG Electronics at CES 2020

OLED displays improve the legibility, usability and aesthetics of a car's interior. This makes LEDs the ideal partner for CID, which provides various convenient features to the user.

 

It would be easiest to imagine a self-driving car. Instead of driving, passenger will be able to work, watch movies, or even play games in the car. They will need more information and want to access and modify more information as well. And that will increase the need for a high-quality large screen display and easy-to-use CID.

The number one pick of global premium automobile brands.
We are now in the golden age of CID.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Nowadays, newly launched cars are equipped with touch air handling units and touch steering wheels, etc. minimizing physical buttons and maximizing the use of curved in-display (CID) technology. Global car manufacturers including Audi and BMW are all catching up with this growing trend.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Interior of Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche https://www.porsche.com)

So, which cars can you find LG Electronics' CID in? LG's CIDs are used in Taycan and other key models from Porsche, a global premium automobile brand. Furthermore, LG Electronics CIDs are also used by North American and European premium automobile brands.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

A virtual image of the 2021 Escalade equipped with LG Electronics P-OLED Display (Source: Cadillac website https://www.cadillac.com)

The car cockpit, a display that integrates the cluster and CID, can be seen on the market. They are used in the 2021 Escalade from GM's premium brand Cadillac. On June 24, this cockpit won the Innovation Award at the 28th Supplier of the Year Awards hosted by GM.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

LG Electronics' P-OLED display in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade (Source: Cadillac website https://www.cadillac.com)

This award is granted to partners that developed differentiated, outstanding products that exceeded the specifications requested by GM. LG Electronics and LG Display were honored with this prestigious award for P-OLED, which utilized curved OLED for the first time in a mass-produced vehicle.

 

LG Electronics has also received awards from the global premium automobile industry on multiple occasions before. This award has proven the development capacity of our automotive component solutions once again in the global market.

Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

Automotive display using OLED (Source: LG Display http://www.lgdisplay.com)

CID is the most crucial deciding factor in whether an end user can use various automobile functions easily and conveniently. It can easily captivate the sight and touch of users just like a TV in a living room. CID is a front-runner possessing both functionality and aesthetics. Keep counting on LG Electronics’ curved in-display for leveling up In-Vehicle Experiences.

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