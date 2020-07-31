Part 5. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, CID

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Which feature do you use the most on your TV?
While TVs were used primarily for watching broadcasts in the past, they have gained a few more features and are now used for a wide variety of things. Now, we browse the web, stream music from apps, and stream videos from YouTube or Netflix with (our) TVs. Furthermore, we can even use the TV remote as a mic for sending voice commands to our appliances.