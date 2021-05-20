Part 12. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, IoB

Do you remember "Telematics" mentioned in the previous article? It is a vehicle information communication technology that connects a vehicle to the network. A variety of information can be collected with Telematics, such as driver's driving habits or preferred driving patterns. This kind of behavioral data can be combined with different personal data about the driver including age, sex, and driving history to create a new kind of data.

(Refer to: Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics #11 Telematics)

Using this data, it is possible to divide customers into groups to analyze them. Different types of analyses can be done: what feature is mostly used by men in their twenties during weekends? Do women in their thirties have certain driving patterns on days with certain weather? We can improve our vehicles' performances, remedy any shortcomings, and produce vehicles that would suit our customers' taste based on this information.