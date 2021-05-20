Part 12. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, IoB

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We often come across this word, IoT (Internet of Things), in different media. IoT means various devices such as TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners being connected to the internet, sending and receiving data. Now it is evolving from the relationship between things to IoB (Internet of Behaviors) which focus on human behaviors.