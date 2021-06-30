Part 13. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Smart City

The 'Saudi Vision 2030' announced by Saudi Arabia in 2016 includes 'Neom Mega Smart City.' 'The Line Smart City', which is a subordinate project, depicts the ultimate smart city. It will span 170 km across the nation without any roads on the surface. All roads and various infrastructures will be built underground, leaving only people, residential spaces and parks on the surface. This is the eco-friendly city of the future that will become a reality as early as 2030.

This plan was established after carefully considering how to develop and operate a city that is most convenient and helpful to people. As a result, transportation systems such as cars and roads are being replaced by transportation of the future that uses eco-friendly energy. Once more smart cities are built, this kind of city will become more common in our future. So, what do the smart cities that are already completed today look like?