Part 13. Heart of future Mobility delivered by LG Electronics, Smart City

Furthermore, smart cities use AI to analyze the behaviors of people living in the city to derive meaningful results. This requires various types of data. And to collect this data, we need the Internet of Behavior (IoB) and Internet of Things (IoT) to recognize people's behavior. Just like the smart bus stop, you will be able to access the information or functions you need anywhere in a smart city. And to prepare for this future, LG Electronics is developing various technologies to meet people's lifestyle.
(Reference: The Core of Future Automobiles Made Possible by LG Electronics #12 IoB)
Moreover, LG is developing autonomous cars, EVs and car sharing technologies that will free people's eyes and hands, allow people to spend their time engaging various fun activities while in the car, and bring smart cities closer to reality.
LG Electronics is leading the development of smart cities and improving people's convenience through wide range of R&D. And LG will continue to innovate the world through technologies.