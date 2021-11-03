Part 16. Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics, AUTOSAR

The aforementioned standardization of the development stages refers to the modularization of software so that they can be used like Lego blocks. Just like Lego, assembling different parts to fit other bigger creations is never a problem. The software works very similarly. Most software can be applied to various machines and cars in an instant without having to change the data of the program. But it comes with its limits. As long as the software is configured in a way that has a similar base unit, for example, A, B, and C, it has the capability to synchronize and integrate with each other.
These base units are referred to as modularized software. This modularized software is what allows different systems to immediately integrate without having to edit, add or delete any of its standards and regulations. Then the question may arise: Wouldn’t it be much simpler for component suppliers to create modularized software so that global manufacturers could integrate with every system and device possible? It would certainly save time, cost, and resources required to continue and develop such a difficult process.