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Part 16. Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics, AUTOSAR

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog03/11/2021

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01

│ Automobile software is a key element in driving a car

How much do you know about automobile software? The vehicular software system is not a very common dinner table conversation topic. Some are more aware of it than others and some just see it as another system that runs their car. Today’s article may seem a little complex at first. However, that does not mean that it is not an interesting topic. This article seeks to help customers understand the concept behind the automobile software by breaking it down so that it is easy to understand for the average Joe.

What is AUTOSAR?

02

│ AUTOSAR standardizes the structure of various automobile software

AUTOSAR stands for “AUTomotive Open System Architecture” and refers to a platform that standardizes the structure of software installed in vehicles. It also refers to the international standard-setting organization in which car manufacturers and IT companies come together to establish the standard for the structure of software installed in most cars.

What Is the Purpose of AUTOSAR?

The Convenience of Software Development

03

│ AUTOSAR standardizes the structure of various automobile software

With the increasing application of electronic devices in automobiles, it is no surprise that the demand for software also grows too. As the market for the software industry continues to expand, the complexity of all types of software is getting trickier, and finding each software that fits different cars and its models have turned into a brain teaser. Due to the difficulty that comes with such a multitude of tasks, many countries and companies are advocating for the standardization of various software structures. This is where AUTOSAR comes into play. AUTOSAR was established to develop these standards and regulations for such a diverse software industry that all manufacturers can adhere to, in order to improve the efficiency of software development, verification, and installation.

 

This particular platform presents a set of regulations that manufacturers must comply with throughout their design phase. The purpose of a unilateral understanding was designed to prevent future errors in the creation and development of the vehicular software. Since this development has a basis of regulation and structure standards, it allows for fewer errors and more convenience in developmental and testing stages. Cost-efficiency is just another bonus.

Software Reusability

04

AUTOSAR also aims to ensure the reusability and expandability of software. All common components that are installed in electronic automobile control services are standardized across the board. By presenting development methodologies and tools that various companies can refer to when expanding on such complex software, it is possible to prevent overlapping. As a result, it enables the recycling of software systems in numerous vehicles, which in theory should save both time and effort for developers and manufacturers.

 

Old and different software that have different components from the pre-set standards of the AUTOSAR can integrate into AUTOSAR as well without running into problems. Instead of changing one to fit the other, the integration of two separate, yet distinct, software could actually enable a higher possibility of efficiency and the simultaneous usages of both software could lead to cost-saving advantages.

Software Modularization

05

│ AUTOSAR modularizes software to be usable in any desired automobile by standardizing the development stages

The aforementioned standardization of the development stages refers to the modularization of software so that they can be used like Lego blocks. Just like Lego, assembling different parts to fit other bigger creations is never a problem. The software works very similarly. Most software can be applied to various machines and cars in an instant without having to change the data of the program. But it comes with its limits. As long as the software is configured in a way that has a similar base unit, for example, A, B, and C, it has the capability to synchronize and integrate with each other.

 

These base units are referred to as modularized software. This modularized software is what allows different systems to immediately integrate without having to edit, add or delete any of its standards and regulations. Then the question may arise: Wouldn’t it be much simpler for component suppliers to create modularized software so that global manufacturers could integrate with every system and device possible? It would certainly save time, cost, and resources required to continue and develop such a difficult process.

06

│ Standardization of interfaces between software modules

However, do not be alarmed. By standardizing the interface, we no longer need all modules to be developed by the same company. Even if modules are developed by different manufacturers, these companies only need to comply with the set standards for inter-module interfaces established by AUTOSAR to be compatible with other devices and systems.

 

Each year, an endless series of new software is being developed for various purposes including automobile safety. Even with the modification and addition of new software and programs, due to the modularization, according to AUTOSAR’s software standards, most, if not all, software should have the capability to interoperate with other devices and systems.

Which Companies are Participating in AUTOSAR?

07

│ Toyota is participating in the establishment of the AUTOSAR platform (Image source: Official Toyota website)

The core members of the AUTOSAR platform include major companies such as BMW, Ford, Bosch, GM, Toyota, Continental, Daimler, Peugeot, Citroen, and Volkswagen. These global car manufacturers are creating their own platforms based on AUTOSAR and enhancing interoperability by recommending component manufacturers and IT companies to apply the same standards that they adhere to. This interchangeable deal with these different manufacturers allows the future generation to have it easier in terms of compatibility.

08

│ AUTOSAR allows the reuse of software modules and increase their exchange value between car manufacturers and component suppliers

AUTOSAR enhances the reusability of software modules between car manufacturers and component suppliers. This is all possible because of the commitment AUTOSAR has established to unify the languages and formats used by the developers. Ultimately, this process significantly enhances the convenience of managing the complex systems of automobile electronics for both the manufacturer and suppliers.

09

│ LG Electronics participates in the development of set specification standards as a Premium Partner of AUTOSAR,
which announces standardized specifications for the integrated maintenance of software related to automobile electronics

AUTOSAR publishes standardized specifications for the integrated management of various software related to automobile electronics. Since its publication, LG Electronics has been implementing various development-related activities by partnering with AUTOSAR and has ever since acquired the Premium Partner status.

10

│ LG Electronics builds the future of future automobiles, which will run on software

As the future is unpredictable but digitizing at a pace that is difficult to follow at times, LG Electronics is making significant contributions to various automobile platforms, including AUTOSAR to bring forth a change that makes life better in every way. Some say that cars of the future will run on software and not fuel. Whether that may be true or not, LG hopes to continue to strive for a world that can bring forth the best in all of us.

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