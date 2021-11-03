Part 16. Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics, AUTOSAR

With the increasing application of electronic devices in automobiles, it is no surprise that the demand for software also grows too. As the market for the software industry continues to expand, the complexity of all types of software is getting trickier, and finding each software that fits different cars and its models have turned into a brain teaser. Due to the difficulty that comes with such a multitude of tasks, many countries and companies are advocating for the standardization of various software structures. This is where AUTOSAR comes into play. AUTOSAR was established to develop these standards and regulations for such a diverse software industry that all manufacturers can adhere to, in order to improve the efficiency of software development, verification, and installation.

This particular platform presents a set of regulations that manufacturers must comply with throughout their design phase. The purpose of a unilateral understanding was designed to prevent future errors in the creation and development of the vehicular software. Since this development has a basis of regulation and structure standards, it allows for fewer errors and more convenience in developmental and testing stages. Cost-efficiency is just another bonus.