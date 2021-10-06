Part 15. Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics, OTA

OTA stands for “Over The Air”. This function is an update protocol that wirelessly edits, adds, and deletes the software to the newest version designed by the manufacturer. As this technology has become a natural dominance over many IT industries, it is more common than not to experience this function firsthand today. Seen in many modern electronic devices, one of the most common devices we can find this function is our smartphone – an easy solution for smartphone owners to update their software without having to visit a service center or phone store.

However, this is not just a function that exists within the mobile phone industry. It has made its way to the automobile industry as well. Today we can see such updates happening on our infotainment systems in our vehicles. Today, we will explain to you the crucial role that OTA plays in the future automobile industry. Let us dive into the first question.