Part 15. Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics, OTA

OTA may seem convenient at first glance, but there are areas that must be approached with caution. An area that still needs improvement is stability. Since automobile safety is directly linked to human lives, pre-application testing requires significant effort. In addition, since the automobile OTA system requires an integrated view of countless automobile components, hardware, and software that are much more complex than those of a smartphone, it requires greater attention.
But that is not all. Security is another big issue that causes many car manufacturers to transition to the OTA system. With the possibility of hacking and the exchange of large volumes of data corrupting certain software, many automobile manufacturers have their concerns. Due to these issues, the automobile industry is engaging in various analyses and discussions on the application of OTA. For example, the world-renown electrical vehicle company, Tesla, started using the OTA system from the beginning, while Ford started implementing them in January 2021. Volkswagen is also behind and announced its plan last year and began applying the OTA system in summer 2021. GM and Daimler also announced their plans to implement the OTA system in their automobiles starting 2023 and 2024 respectively. Aside from these major companies, numerous global premium automobile brands are planning to implement the OTA system in the near future.