Part 17. Heart of Future Mobility Delivered by LG Electronics, Semiconductors

So, what are these Automobile Semiconductors? The Automobile Semiconductors are core components that determine the computing capabilities of automobiles. What does that mean? Simply put, it is the brains of the car that runs your infotainment, digital cockpit, and much more.

Over the last century, the core of automobile technology was known for its precision engine technology, cutting-edge gearboxes, and power systems. Global car manufacturers led the Industrial Revolution using such technologies. This may seem outdated if we compare them to the current cars.

So, how do the cars run today? What is inside these engines and the cockpit that makes it so different from 50 years ago? In our current society, it has become crucial for cars to implement information technology that allows cars to communicate with each other and provide convenient displays that offer various forms of entertainment. In other words, software that controls hardware has taken over as the core component. In order to strengthen such important software, automobile semiconductors with outstanding computing capacity have become vital to car manufacturing. Especially to modern cars.

One of the first things that come to mind when we think about future cars, we immediately jump to electric vehicles. Just like modern cars, these electric vehicles, or short, EVs, are even more reliant on semiconductors than any other cars out in the market. Without these semiconductors, EVs would be nothing but an immobile decoration to your garage.