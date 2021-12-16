Creating the MBUX Hyperscreen

It all began in 2016. Two Mercedes-Benz engineers from different business units were challenged with one extremely fascinating project: making a design vision reality. What followed were five years of passion and intensive teamwork with a development partner and its suppliers, until the MBUX Hyperscreen finally entered series production in the new Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Turning a vision into reality – as an employee of an innovative automotive group, this is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating and challenging tasks. That was exactly the order given to development engineer Matthias Pohl and his colleague Robert Haidenthaler, quality engineer in Purchasing, in 2016. From one day to the next, the duo from two completely different divisions became responsible for a very special project: preparing the series production of the so-called MBUX Hyperscreen for the new all-electric EQS luxury sedan. The MBUX Hyperscreen was to serve as an example of the symbiosis of digital and analogue design. “The starting point was the vision, which at first I couldn’t believe,” says Haidenthaler, thinking back on the kick-off. “When things got more concrete and I saw the first A-sample as a prototype, I really became aware of this project’s dimension and scope. It’s impressive just how much courage and determination our company shows.”