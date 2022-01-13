Part 18. [Mobility Insight] Automobile Subscription Service

The first subscription service that can be enjoyed in cars is related to driver convenience. For example, American car manufacturer General Motors (GM) revealed its “Ultra Cruise” function, which it aims to release in 2023. Ultra Cruise will allow drivers to drive “hands-free” as it is able to respond to over 95% of all situations on the road. GM plans to provide this function on a paid subscription basis.

On October 6, 2021, CEO Mary Barra of GM announced that the company had developed its own platform incorporating driving convenience functions, thereby transforming from a car manufacturer to a platform business. This implies the company’s intent to go beyond the manufacturing industry and grow into a service and IT company. Barra explained that GM’s subscription service will allow customers to pay a monthly subscription fee to be able to use AI-based navigation and self-driving software, applying models similar to that of Netflix and Spotify.