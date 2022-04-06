Part 21. [Mobility Inside] LG Electronics’ ADAS

It’s likely you have already heard about LG Electronics’ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), through publicity, international conferences, and the many awards it has collected over the years.

In November, LG Electronics won the Gold Award in the Hardware Development of the Year category, which is the highest award granted for this category at the AutoSensONLINE 2021 global conference. In the 2020 Vision Award category, together with Mercedes-Benz AG, LG won the Silver Award. As some may already know, AutoSens is a prestigious international community of experts that specialize in developing ADAS, an autonomous driving system, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Many readers have commented and were curious about its capabilities, asking and commenting, "I want to know how LG Electronics' products are included and where they are in Mercedes-Benz cars!", "I want to see them in the cars with my own two eyes!", and "I wonder just how easy driving will be with LG Electronics' solution!" So in this edition, let's explore the LG Electronics’ ADAS function installed in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.