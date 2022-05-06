Part 22. [Mobility Inside] ‘Cars Transforming into Homes’ LG Omnipod Preview

When entering the car, I take off my shoes and put my coat in the 'LG Styler'. I sit on a chair to do my work, and when I'm tired, I lie down on a recliner and relax while listening to waves crashing. After waking up from a peaceful nap, I make myself a cup of coffee or take a drink out of the refrigerator. When I'm done, I select a movie I want to watch and order food to eat at home. I can also work out inside my car and take care of my health. By the time I am done with all these tasks, I have arrived home.

That was Mr. Kim’s day. By now, you must be familiar with him and his life.

The amazing thing is that everything that we have just mentioned to you, can all be done inside a car! Isn’t that fabulous? Today, we will guide you through our future self-driving concept car, 'LG Omnipod', a vehicle that transforms into a living space and much more.