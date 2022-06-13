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Part 23. [Mobility Inside] From Home Appliances to Automobiles, the Trend of Customer-Tailored Solutions

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog13/06/2022

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Self-driving vehicles, big data, AI, cloud, 5G. The aggregation of all these technologies is the future of automobiles. LG Electronics VS (Vehicle components Solutions) is incessantly working so that customers can enjoy various new experiences inside the car.

 

There’s a saying, “If you try to satisfy all, you cannot satisfy anyone.”

 

Every individual is enjoying a different life in a modern society that emphasizes individuality. Thereupon, products are being manufactured not just to perform their basic functions but to suit the taste and situations of customers. Representatively, automobiles are delivering a wide range of functions, suiting the needs of drivers and customizing home appliances, taking into account the lifestyle of different families and customers. Let's take a closer look at how these customized features for customers are being offered.

 

*The images in this article are staged for advertisement purposes and may differ in reality.

A Car Assembled Just for Me, the Secret Lies in the Camera

The ADAS front camera informs you about the traffic outside image

│ The ADAS front camera informs you about the traffic outside.

An automatic car comes with different sensors including cameras inside and outside of the car. ADAS camera plays an important role in warning you about the possible dangers and determines a suitable environment for your drive, by relentlessly detecting traffic situations, traffic signals, speed of nearby vehicles, direction, pedestrians, buildings and objects, etc. The camera serves the purpose of delivering customized information to the driver.

An automatic car that provides driving information image

│ An automatic car that provides driving information.

The camera inside the vehicle monitors the passengers and discerns in-vehicle hazards.

 

Moreover, some cars these days have gesture recognition technology wherein, the car unlocks when the owner comes in contact. Moreover, the angle of the seat can be adjusted, and the sunroof can be opened through gestures. You can easily turn on the lights without pressing the button above the head of the seat by just moving your hand closer to the button. Plus, you can easily register hand gestures to control the volume of the audio. Such features are receiving a lot of attention from customers because such features make it easier for you to control your car.

A self-driving car sets the driving environment after recognizing the owner image

│ A self-driving car sets the driving environment after recognizing the owner.

Other than this, an automatic car optimizes the driving environment for the user after recognizing the identity of the user through the camera inside the car and adjusting the seat, and temperature accordingly. However, offered features can differ from manufacturer to manufacturer.

A Camera That Sufficiently Fulfills Its Role in Home Appliances as Well

LG Whisen Tower AC, LG Codezero image

│ (Left) LG Whisen tower AC (Objet Collection) consists of the passive infrared (PIR) motion sensor.
(Right) LG CodeZero Objet Collection R9’s forward-facing camera and 3D sensor.

This camera finds its uses not just in automobiles but in other areas too. Home appliances are no exceptions. LG Whisen tower air conditioner (Objet Collection) has a passive infrared (PIR) motion sensor. It detects the absence of humans in the room and automatically goes to sleep mode. Thanks to this feature, you don’t have to worry about the electricity consumption of your air conditioner.

 

*The place of experiment: home environment lab, test (indoors/outdoors: FQ25LBNRAN, FQ32NAU)
*Test method: smart care driving vs measurement of accumulated power consumption during operation with a normal strong wind of 24 degrees (in case of absence for 1 hour during 4 hours of operation)
*Testing conditions: indoor 33 degrees, outdoors 35 degrees *can differ according to indoor conditions and actual operating conditions.
*Passive infrared(PIR) motion sensor is only available in the luxury model.
*As a result of our company’s experiments, the drawn house map may differ from the actual house structure depending on the usage environment.

 

In this manner in an era where tailor-made solutions have become vital, what new experiences will LG Electronics deliver to its customers? From home appliances to automobiles, you can expect innovative technology delivering new experiences that you can ‘amusingly, conveniently, and uniquely’ enjoy.

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