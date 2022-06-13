Part 23. [Mobility Inside] From Home Appliances to Automobiles, the Trend of Customer-Tailored Solutions

Self-driving vehicles, big data, AI, cloud, 5G. The aggregation of all these technologies is the future of automobiles. LG Electronics VS (Vehicle components Solutions) is incessantly working so that customers can enjoy various new experiences inside the car.

There’s a saying, “If you try to satisfy all, you cannot satisfy anyone.”

Every individual is enjoying a different life in a modern society that emphasizes individuality. Thereupon, products are being manufactured not just to perform their basic functions but to suit the taste and situations of customers. Representatively, automobiles are delivering a wide range of functions, suiting the needs of drivers and customizing home appliances, taking into account the lifestyle of different families and customers. Let's take a closer look at how these customized features for customers are being offered.

*The images in this article are staged for advertisement purposes and may differ in reality.