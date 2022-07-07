Part 24. [Mobility Insight] LG Electronics x Automobile Components Collaboration

Self-driving vehicles, big data, AI, cloud, and 5G, a combination of all these will be the future of cars. LG Electronics VS (Vehicle component Solution) is continuously seeking to provide various refreshing experiences in the automobile industry.

Collaborations are talk of the town these days. Two completely different brands collaborate to launch completely different products, or collaborate on new ideas and items from various industries. Moreover, automotive electronic component collaborations are hot these days and LG Electronics, which is marking milestones in automobile components, is no exception. Let’s find out which companies LG is collaborating with in the automobile market.

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