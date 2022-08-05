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Part 25. [Mobility Inside] Future of Car Space, Perfected with OLED Display

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog05/08/2022

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Self-driving cars, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud storage and 5G. A combination of all these are the future of automobiles. LG Electronics VS (Vehicle component Solutions) division is constantly seeking to provide new experiences to its customers. Let’s find out more about the world of future cars with senior researcher, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.

A view of the Digital Cockpit developed by LG Electronics image

│ A view of the Digital Cockpit developed by LG Electronics

After a long wait of three years, the world’s largest display exhibition, SID (Society for Information Display), was held in May 2022 in San Jose, California, USA. SID 2022 was a display event spanning four days starting from 10th May, where global display companies and academia assembled to showcase new technologies and research papers.

 

At this event, MBUX Hyperscreen of EQS, jointly developed by LG and Mercedes-Benz since 2016, won the Display Applications of the year award.

 

Today we will look into the in-vehicle experience that LG pursues together with the help of the LG Electronics’ world-renowned display for automobiles.

What Is Different about LG Electronics Automobile Display?

LG Electronics’ OLED display, presenting you with a smooth experience image

│ LG Electronics’ OLED display, presenting you with a smooth experience (Source: YouTube LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions)

1. Faster Response Due to the Use of OLED

Frame is the number of images per second in a video. The higher the frame is, the more natural and impressive the quality of high-resolution videos and the speed of the display’s response is. The TVs we use at home generally have a maximum frame rate of 60, whereas automobile’s OLED display has a frame rate higher than 60. The higher the frame rate, the better the video quality.

 

You can now enjoy a high-quality display similar to that of a high-resolution TV inside your vehicle because of the OLED display in use.

 

Plus, OLED holds more leverage against an LCD screen because of the high speed at which video and images flash on the screen.

 

OLED is self-luminous so, the images get published at a faster rate, causing images and videos to appear at a faster speed. On the other hand, LCD does not have self-illuminating pixels, instead various liquid crystals form sequences and illuminate causing the images to get published at a relatively slower rate. The rate at which the images and videos flash on the screen is fast but the speed of formation of sequences is slow, causing ‘image retention’.

 

In particular, because the ‘life’ of a passenger depends on the exchange of fast and accurate driving information through the display, hence the speed and quality of the display is extremely important to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Speed and quality of the car display image

2. Smooth HMI (Human Machine Interface)

Lately, distinctness and ease of user interface has become of utmost importance in the automobile industry. A machine running well and operating normally had become the only basic requirements doing away with competitiveness.

 

But now what one can offer to their customers has become more important. The global premium self-driving car industry is now focusing on the needs of the car users. Accordingly, the role of the ‘display’ through which the car and passengers communicate has become extremely important.

 

The display of LG Electronics has precisely tuned into the needs of the customers. Apart from being fast, it is also receiving a lot of positive response for offering a realistic touch experience along with being stable, convenient and interesting.

LG Electronics boasts of a high-speed in-vehicle display image

│ LG Electronics boasts of a high-speed in-vehicle display (Source: YouTube LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions)

LG Electronics Designing Spaces

LG is focusing on in-vehicle interior and comforts to provide a better experience to the customers and keeping abreast with the era of self-driving electric cars. LG is not only focusing on different technological upgrades, but is also leading the way for providing wider space inside the vehicle. We have researched in-vehicle modelling concepts and designed the interior for future cars, which have revolutionized the interior of the cars, with other automobile companies

Ionic concept cabin of Hyundai Automobiles and LG Electronics image

│ Ionic concept cabin of Hyundai Automobiles and LG Electronics (Source: LiVE LG)

Shall we have a look at the IONIQ Concept Cabin, which was launched by LG Electronics in a collaboration with Hyundai Automobiles? A flexible OLED has been installed on the ceiling of the vehicle. A passenger can enjoy contents from different angles and different places in the car. You can also divide the screen between passengers to enjoy different contents. The speakers on the headrest enables each passenger to listen to something different. In this way, LG offers you the experience of being able to enjoy different contents on a big screen inside your car.

Shoe device inside the cabin and Floor Bot for cleaning the floor image

│ Shoe device inside the cabin and Floor Bot for cleaning the floor (Source: LiVE LG)

The UV LED turns on to clean the car after the passenger has deboarded. There are also amenities like a device that cleans your shoes when you enter the car wearing wet or dirty shoes and a steam closet for people who wear suits while riding the car to prevent their clothes from wrinkling.

 

▶ Futuristic Self-Driving Car of LG Electronics, Take a Look at LG Omnipod

 

In this way, LG Electronics is focusing on interesting, convenient and unique customer experiences. Please continue to support LG’s technological innovations in collaboration with other global Car Manufacturers.

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