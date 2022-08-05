Part 25. [Mobility Inside] Future of Car Space, Perfected with OLED Display

Frame is the number of images per second in a video. The higher the frame is, the more natural and impressive the quality of high-resolution videos and the speed of the display’s response is. The TVs we use at home generally have a maximum frame rate of 60, whereas automobile’s OLED display has a frame rate higher than 60. The higher the frame rate, the better the video quality.

You can now enjoy a high-quality display similar to that of a high-resolution TV inside your vehicle because of the OLED display in use.

Plus, OLED holds more leverage against an LCD screen because of the high speed at which video and images flash on the screen.

OLED is self-luminous so, the images get published at a faster rate, causing images and videos to appear at a faster speed. On the other hand, LCD does not have self-illuminating pixels, instead various liquid crystals form sequences and illuminate causing the images to get published at a relatively slower rate. The rate at which the images and videos flash on the screen is fast but the speed of formation of sequences is slow, causing ‘image retention’.

In particular, because the ‘life’ of a passenger depends on the exchange of fast and accurate driving information through the display, hence the speed and quality of the display is extremely important to ensure the safety of the passengers.