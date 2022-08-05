Part 25. [Mobility Inside] Future of Car Space, Perfected with OLED Display

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Self-driving cars, big data, artificial intelligence, cloud storage and 5G. A combination of all these are the future of automobiles. LG Electronics VS (Vehicle component Solutions) division is constantly seeking to provide new experiences to its customers. Let’s find out more about the world of future cars with senior researcher, Soonin Chung in ‘Mobility Inside’.