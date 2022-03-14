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Part 20. [Mobility Inside] LG Electronics x Renault

by Soonin Chung Professional Researcher, Vehicle component Solutions Company, LG Electronics
MobilityBlog14/03/2022

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01

│ Inside Renault Group’s Mégane E-TECH Electric Vehicle Equipped with LG Electronics' Next-Generation Infotainment System.

At the IAA Mobility 2021 held in Munich, Germany in September 2021, LG Electronics unveiled its next-generation information system jointly developed with French vehicle manufacturer Renault Group (hereinafter referred to as Renault). The news that Renault's new e-vehicle model 'Mégane E-TECH Electric' is equipped with a next-generation infotainment (IVI: In-Vehicle Infotainment) system became a big topic.

 

Korean readers who read this article said, "I want to know where the LG Electronics' information system is installed in Renault vehicles, how it works, and what has become convenient." In this article, I will introduce the system along with pictures of real Renault vehicles.

On the Way to Work with LG Electronics’ Infotainment System

First, let's accompany Mr. Kim on a Renault vehicle to work at LG Electronics in LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul.

02

│ Watching Google Map on Renault Vehicle's Cluster (left screen) and CID (right screen).

Mr. Kim, who uses an Android smartphone, uses Google Maps rather than the GPS built into his vehicle when driving. This is because the driver can use their smartphone’s Google Maps via LG Electronics’ infotainment system installed in Renault vehicles. They can also watch in Cluster (a dashboard) as well as the CID (Center Information Display). Seeing the map on the big screen is cool, and it's safe because drivers don't have to turn their heads to look to the side.

2. When Updating Vehicle Function

Mr. Kim does not need to visit a vehicle maintenance center or have it intentionally inspected to update his vehicle’s functions. Thanks to the automatically updated FOTA (FIRMWARE OVER THE AIR) function over the wireless Internet, vehicles are always updated to the latest version of the OS. Of course, there may be restrictions depending on the Internet, apps, and vehicle environments. Google's services and apps automatically update like on smartphones, allowing drivers to use the latest UI and functions.

3. When Parking

03

│ Renault and LG Electronics' Infotainment System, which Allows Drivers to Check Information of Driving and Road in the Cockpit via AR.

Mr. Kim, preparing to park, uses the cockpit to realistically view information for driving and the road via AR (Augmented Reality). It is easier to park by looking at the cockpit and HUD (Head Up Display), as if CG is applied to a live screen. Possible spaces and obstacles to watch out for are displayed in front of drivers, allowing them to judge intuitively.

 

Doesn't it sink in more when you look at it as an example? Let's take a closer look at the LG Electronics' information system function introduced in the above case.

04

│ Strong Features of LG Electronics’ Infotainment System Installed on Renault Vehicles.

1. In-House Software Platform

When developing the Renault infotainment system, LG Electronics developed a software platform as well as simple functions. The software platform can be used with a variety of hardware. In other words, even with various hardware specifications, the infotainment software platform developed by LG Electronics is capable of One Source Multi Use.

 

It also supports Ethernet interfaces, a short-range network between the Cluster and the CID. Drivers can watch the Google Maps screen or control music and video from the Cluster. It is a convenient and safe function that minimizes the driver's eye and body movement and allows them to focus on driving. Drivers can use the latest version of the OS with the aforementioned FOTA function. As I introduced in the last OTA, vehicles are updated wirelessly like smartphones.

 

▶ The core of future vehicles made by LG Electronics, Part 15. OTA

2. Google Android 10 System Link

The next-generation infotainment system developed by LG Electronics and Renault is based on Google's OS (Android Automotive Operating System). The latest version of Android 10 was applied to it, which received a license for GAS (Google Automotive Service). GAS provides various Google services and Android apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play that can be used on Android automotive devices. The fact that it received a GAS license for Android 10 version proves the competitiveness of LG Electronics' infotainment system.

 

Customers who use Android OS on their smartphones can use Android functions and apps in the same way for the vehicle infotainment system. Also, this infotainment system is very simple and intuitive, making it easy and convenient for drivers using another OS such as iOS.

3. Intuitive Cockpit

05

│ Mégane E-TECH Electric’s Cockpit ‘OpenR LINK’ System Unveiled by Renault. (Source: Renault Official Website)

A ‘cockpit’ usually refers to the cockpit of aircrafts or boats. It is a space for controlling necessary functions such as vehicle operation and the indoor environment. The same goes for vehicles. It is important to have a "vehicle cockpit" that allows drivers to understand driving information, vehicle status, and entertainment information at a glance from the driver's seat.

 

The ‘cockpit for vehicles’ is a display that integrates the dashboard in front of the driver’s seat, AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation), and CID into one. Drivers can check and control the speed, direction, audio, video, traffic information, etc. in this cockpit.

 

Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President of Renault Software Factory said, “The digital cockpit is rapidly changing the way drivers and passengers interact with vehicles, increasing personalization and comfort,” and added, “Continued collaboration with LG Electronics played a key role in bringing the excellent Android cockpit to this Mégane E-TECH Electric.” The advantage of this infotainment's UX (User Experience) is its easy and intuitive menu configuration.

06

│ Watching the 360-Degree Camera via the Cockpit for a Vehicle

The cockpit’s 360-degree camera allows drivers to conveniently monitor the situation outside and the vehicle inside.

 

It removes blind spots in the driver's field of view. Drivers can watch the information of driving and the road realistically with AR. There is no need to turn their head to the side or look at other screens to see a map or signs. It's convenient to know the information at once just by looking at the cockpit and HUD.

4. A-SPICE Level 2 Certification

07

│ Renault Infotainment Project Researchers at LG Electronics VS Project HQ.

LG Electronics' infotainment for Renault vehicles has been certified as a high-quality product by A-SPICE. A-SPICE (Automatic Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination, vehicle software development standard) is a certification created by European top-tier vehicle manufactures to evaluate software capabilities such as analysis, design, verification, and management.

08

│ Software Process with A-SPICE Level 2 (Capability Level 2) Certification.

LG Electronics’ infotainment system successfully received A-SPICE Level 1 certification in October 2021 and Level 2 certification in March 2022. This means that the product development process of LG Electronics' information system is well managed and monitored, proving its high development capability and quality reliability.

 

LG Electronics VS Project HQ is developing various infotainment systems. Through collaboration with global vehicle manufactures, the infotainment developed by LG Electronics has already been installed in several vehicles, and the collaboration with several top tier brands will be continued.

 

Please look forward to the LG Electronics’ infotainment system with new functions to be installed in various vehicles!

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