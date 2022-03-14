Part 20. [Mobility Inside] LG Electronics x Renault

At the IAA Mobility 2021 held in Munich, Germany in September 2021, LG Electronics unveiled its next-generation information system jointly developed with French vehicle manufacturer Renault Group (hereinafter referred to as Renault). The news that Renault's new e-vehicle model 'Mégane E-TECH Electric' is equipped with a next-generation infotainment (IVI: In-Vehicle Infotainment) system became a big topic.

Korean readers who read this article said, "I want to know where the LG Electronics' information system is installed in Renault vehicles, how it works, and what has become convenient." In this article, I will introduce the system along with pictures of real Renault vehicles.