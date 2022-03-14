Part 20. [Mobility Inside] LG Electronics x Renault

A ‘cockpit’ usually refers to the cockpit of aircrafts or boats. It is a space for controlling necessary functions such as vehicle operation and the indoor environment. The same goes for vehicles. It is important to have a "vehicle cockpit" that allows drivers to understand driving information, vehicle status, and entertainment information at a glance from the driver's seat.
The ‘cockpit for vehicles’ is a display that integrates the dashboard in front of the driver’s seat, AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation), and CID into one. Drivers can check and control the speed, direction, audio, video, traffic information, etc. in this cockpit.
Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President of Renault Software Factory said, “The digital cockpit is rapidly changing the way drivers and passengers interact with vehicles, increasing personalization and comfort,” and added, “Continued collaboration with LG Electronics played a key role in bringing the excellent Android cockpit to this Mégane E-TECH Electric.” The advantage of this infotainment's UX (User Experience) is its easy and intuitive menu configuration.